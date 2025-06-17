Well-known businessman and celebrity chef Levi Roots shoots new film in Peterborough

Over the past two weeks, he has been travelling backwards and forward to the city to film scenes for his new short film ‘Kaleido-Ghost’ on the streets of Longthorpe and West Town.

The shoot has also taken him to Wisbech, with filming taking place on Waterlees Road near the Spinney park.

Kaleido Ghost will be a short, paranormal mystery thriller exploring childhood innocence directed by rising filmmaker and actress Francés Walker. The cinematography will be done by Piers Leigh, who is Director of Photography on BBC Wilderness with Simon Reeves and Alexander on Netflix.

The film, which stars local lead child actress Vivienne Aarone (10) alongside children Brooke Harris, Walter Walker, Axl Aarone from Peterborough and Azeem Mir and Ayaan Mir from Ramsey as well as English Bulldogs Poppy from Yaxley and Kano from Paston.

The film, which blends psychological suspense with eerie sci-fi elements, sees Roots, take on a character that marks a bold and intriguing departure from his public persona.

“I’ve always loved storytelling—whether through music, food, or now film,” said Roots.

"Getting back into acting has been refreshing and creatively inspiring. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve been working on.”

Director Francés said: “It took local runner AJ Scott 15 minutes just to find Levi at Peterborough train station due to an interested crowd gathering around Levi!

"We filmed very early in Peterborough but in Wisbech it was later in the day so the set attracted a few locals and residents watching and filming on their phones.

"Local resident Ramil of Sherwood Avenue, Wisbech even offered the whole cast and crew the use his home and toilet anytime it was needed, he was a godsend, with it being so hot and with everyone drinking so much water, as there were no public toilets nearby.

Roots, a father of eight, agreed to participate in the film due to working with nationwide schools and youths of today and noticing the strong child cast who all attend the same school, and who were all drinking his Caribbean drinks when he arrived on set- Levi took time to speak to everyone, even giving

entrepreneurial advice to the children and said he couldn’t turn down the opportunity to work with such talented actors.

He said: “I can’t say no to the kids. I was inspired by the strong child cast and the story. Not many Rasta men believe in ghosts, but I had imaginary friends as a kid, and when I read the script it seemed to resonate with my childhood.”

