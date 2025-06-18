US Air Force reveals identity of massive aircraft spotted flying over Peterborough

American air force chiefs have today confirmed the identity of a massive aeroplane seen criss-crossing the skies over Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials of the United States Air Force say the flying behemoth was the mighty C-17 Globemaster III.

They say the giant transporter of the skies was carrying out standard operations as it made its way over Peterborough, Chatteris, Wisbech and Ely before landing at RAF Mildenhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A USAF spokesperson said: “The C-17 Globemaster III was conducting standard flight operations before arriving at RAF Mildenhall.”

The C-17 Globemaster III above Peterborough

The Boeing designed and produced aircraft is a strategic airlifter for the USAF and can ferry troops and cargo – from tanks and military trucks to medical supplies for relief operations - to main operating bases worldwide.

Among the Peterborough residents who spotted the aircraft was Toby Wood, who also filmed the aeroplane in action.

In a social media post he said: “Large USAF plane keeps coming to the east of Peterborough and then turning around again.”

Top Trumps with the C-17 Globemaster III:

A C-17 Globemaster III

The aircraft entered service in 1995

Each one costs about $340 million

Its maximum cargo weight is about 77,519 kilograms.Its maximum takeoff weight is 265,352 kilograms.

It has a crew of three – a pilot, co-pilot and a ‘loadmaster’.

It is capable of landing on short and unpaved runways.

The aircraft has a maximum sped of about 450 knots and a range of around 4,400 kilometres.

Its makers boast of the Globemaster’s ‘low-observable characteristics’. While perhaps not obviously clear while flying above Peterborough, these characteristics make it ideal for operating in hostile environments.

C17-Globemaster III’s Roll of Honour:

2005: Flew in vital supplies after Hurricane Katrina in US

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2010: Transported emergency supplies to Haiti after earthquake in Operation Unified Response

The route flown by the C-17 Globemaster III, according to Flightradar24

2014- ongoing: Support operations against ISIS

2021: Evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan

Ongoing: Support to NATO allies and partners in various multinational exercises and operations: