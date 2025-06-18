US Air Force reveals identity of massive aircraft spotted flying over Peterborough
Officials of the United States Air Force say the flying behemoth was the mighty C-17 Globemaster III.
They say the giant transporter of the skies was carrying out standard operations as it made its way over Peterborough, Chatteris, Wisbech and Ely before landing at RAF Mildenhall.
A USAF spokesperson said: “The C-17 Globemaster III was conducting standard flight operations before arriving at RAF Mildenhall.”
The Boeing designed and produced aircraft is a strategic airlifter for the USAF and can ferry troops and cargo – from tanks and military trucks to medical supplies for relief operations - to main operating bases worldwide.
Among the Peterborough residents who spotted the aircraft was Toby Wood, who also filmed the aeroplane in action.
In a social media post he said: “Large USAF plane keeps coming to the east of Peterborough and then turning around again.”
Top Trumps with the C-17 Globemaster III:
- The aircraft entered service in 1995
- Each one costs about $340 million
- Its maximum cargo weight is about 77,519 kilograms.Its maximum takeoff weight is 265,352 kilograms.
- It has a crew of three – a pilot, co-pilot and a ‘loadmaster’.
- It is capable of landing on short and unpaved runways.
- The aircraft has a maximum sped of about 450 knots and a range of around 4,400 kilometres.
- Its makers boast of the Globemaster’s ‘low-observable characteristics’. While perhaps not obviously clear while flying above Peterborough, these characteristics make it ideal for operating in hostile environments.
C17-Globemaster III’s Roll of Honour:
2005: Flew in vital supplies after Hurricane Katrina in US
2010: Transported emergency supplies to Haiti after earthquake in Operation Unified Response
2014- ongoing: Support operations against ISIS
2021: Evacuation of US troops from Afghanistan
Ongoing: Support to NATO allies and partners in various multinational exercises and operations: