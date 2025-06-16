8,078 jobs to be created at huge logistics and distribution park planned for edge of Peterborough

More than 8,000 jobs could be created in Peterborough under new plans to create a huge logistics and distribution park on the edge of the city.

The 88 hectares Cross Point Logistics Park is earmarked for a site west of the A1 (M) between junctions 16 and 17 just south of Haddon.

Devised by Newlands UK Management, who were also responsible for developing the Peterborough Gateway logistics park, it is hoped construction can start in 2027 and be completed by 2032.

It will provide a state-of the-art, net zero logistics and industrial park providing 4.5 million square feet of industrial space which could create 8,078 jobs by its completion.

This image shows the location of the proposed Cross Point Logistics Park near Peterborough. Inset, Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling, below.

The development is currently in a pre-planning stage with a planning application expected to be submitted soon for consideration by Peterborough City Council and Huntingdonshire District Council

The plans are outlined in an new East of England Investment Prospectus released by the newly formed East of England Inward Investment Group.

The Cross Point Logistics Park is one of eight projects that are included in the prospectus, which has been released in a bid to attract investors to help fund the projects.

Sam Carling, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, said: “I’m proud to see the Cross Point Logistics Park included in the East of England Investment Prospectus.

"This project will play to our strengths as a region, tying into Government priorities around the Oxford-Cambridge Growth Corridor to bring a range of jobs into the area that will provide large numbers of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire residents - from all walks of life - with new career opportunities.

In doing so, it will also support sustainable transport choices through proximity to new housing, and help to deliver stronger local services by strengthening our area’s economic potential long into the future."

Andrew Pakes, MP for Peterborough, said: "The Park has the potential to be truly transformative for our area- not just by attracting significant investment and boosting local businesses, but by creating well-paid, skilled jobs for local people- especially young people- too.

"This prospectus really does show that the East of England is going places.

"It shows the ambition and drive that we, as local MPs, have for our area and our region and I hope it will be the first of many such projects.”

Councillor Dennis Jones, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "Having been introduced to Newlands as a result of the excellent work they are already doing in and around Peterborough and Huntingdon, I am confident in their ability to deliver in this excellent location adding to the rich value it will bring to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority in this area."