A first look inside Peterborough's new smoke house restaurant

By Brad Barnes
Published 18th Jun 2025, 12:17 BST
Take a look inside the new meat-lover’s paradise that has just opened in Peterborough city centre.

The Shed Smoke House has only been bringing some southern smokiness to Cowgate since Saturday but is already getting rave reviews.

It looks great… and so does the food – meats smoked in-house, ribs and wings, home-made burgers and rotisserie chicken.

It is open lunch, 12pm -3pm with a simpler menu if it suits, and dinner .

Now open in Cowgate - The Shed Smoke House

1. The Shed Smoke House

Now open in Cowgate - The Shed Smoke House Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Now open in Cowgate - The Shed Smoke House

2. The Shed Smoke House

Now open in Cowgate - The Shed Smoke House Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Now open in Cowgate - The Shed Smoke House

3. The Shed Smoke House

Now open in Cowgate - The Shed Smoke House Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Founders David Nightingale and Karen Perks at The Shed Smoke House

4. The Shed Smoke House

Founders David Nightingale and Karen Perks at The Shed Smoke House Photo: supplied

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice