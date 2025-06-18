A first look inside Peterborough's new smoke house restaurant

The Shed Smoke House has only been bringing some southern smokiness to Cowgate since Saturday but is already getting rave reviews.

It looks great… and so does the food – meats smoked in-house, ribs and wings, home-made burgers and rotisserie chicken.

It is open lunch, 12pm -3pm with a simpler menu if it suits, and dinner .

