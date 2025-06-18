WATCH: Labour group survives motion of no confidence and remains in charge of Peterborough City Council

Labour will remain in charge of Peterborough City Council after surviving a motion of no confidence vote on Wednesday, June 18.

Liberal Democrat Cllr Christian Hogg put forward the motion after forming an alliance with the Liberal Democrat, Peterborough First and Green Party groups.

The motion argued that a reduction in Labour group members had “led opposition members to doubting the capacity of the administration to effectively deliver” and called for a change of leader.

A total of 26 councillors voted for the motion while 32 councillors voted against and one abstained. Cllr Brian Rush (Peterborough First) was not in attendance.

Speaking after the vote, Labour leader Cllr Dennis Jones told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was “humbled” by the support he received.

He added: “Yes, there’s an element of relief but I was always hoping that common sense would prevail.

“I am pleased this coalition failed, not because of any personal antipathy against anybody, I just feel we’re on the right track and I want to take all 60 councillors with this administration for the thing we’re all elected to do: for the people of Peterborough.”

Before the motion was voted on, several councillors voiced their opinions on the motion.

Conservative group leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald labelled the motion “bizarre” and admitted Cllr Jones had done a “pretty good job” as leader.

Peterborough First leader Cllr Chris Harper said his group had found “much common ground” with the Liberal Democrats and Green Party, and urged members to vote for the motion.

Cllr Jones told councillors: “This is regrettably the wrong thing at the wrong time, with the wrong people for the wrong reasons.”

Labour will continue to hold its minority administration after taking charge in May 2024.

Notably, Cllr Mark Ormston resigned from the Peterborough First group before the full council meeting and abstained from voting. He is now an independent councillor.

The current make up of the council includes: 17 Labour councillors, 12 Peterborough First councillors, 11 Conservative councillors, eight Liberal Democrat councillors, seven independent councillors and five Green Party councillors.