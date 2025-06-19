Concerns over potential pollution in Peterborough brook

Residents have raised concern over what appears to be pollution in Werrington Brook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The water was first noticed to be looking cloudy over the past week with reports that the worst affected areas of the brook lay between Rockingham Grove and Fulbridge Road.

The brook itself flows all the way to the lake at the popular Cuckoo’s Hollow nature reserve in Werrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential pollution incident has been reported to the Environment Agency.

Cloudy water in Werrington Brook. Photo: PT reader.

Gunthorpe ward councillor Sandra Bond said: “We are seeing a lot of this cloudy water. We have informed the Environment Agency and been told they are looking into it.

"We are not sure at this stage if its blossom that has fallen into the brook, which sometimes happens at this time of year, or if the water has been polluted.”

When contacted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Environment Agency said that it urged residents to report all potential pollution incidents on their hotline 0800 807060.