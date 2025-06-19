Competition: Your chance to win four tickets to Old Skool 80's/90's disco in Peterborough Cathedral Cloisters

Next week Peterborough Cathedral’s cloisters will be transformed into an ‘old skool’ disco – and you have the chance to win tickets to the spectacular summer event.

Revellers will have the chance to dance under the stars in the grounds of the city’s most iconic venue.

Disco goers can look forward to an electrifying atmosphere with hits from the 80s and 90s, a fully stocked bar and a festival-like ambiance reminiscent of Glastonbury under the setting sun. This unprecedented event promises a unique experience in an extraordinary setting, marking a significant cultural moment for Peterborough.

The event takes place on Friday, June 27, and will be hosted by renowned DJs, Paul Stainton (Shanghai Sams/5th Avenue and Eddie Nash (Quo Vadis/L'Aristos) kicking off the city centre's Glastonbury weekend.

Eddie Nash and Paul Stainton will be DJing in the Cathedral Cloisters later this month

The Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with Peterborough Cathedral to give away four tickets, worth a total of £80, for the night.

To enter, just answer this question:

Which band is scheduled to headline the main stage at Glastonbury on Friday, June 27 2025?

The Spice Girls The 1975

To enter, email [email protected] with the correct answer, with your name, address and contact details – the deadline to enter is midday on Wednesday, June 25

Tickets for the event are still on sale, with all profits going to Peterborough Cathedral. For more information,visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/.../old-skool-disco/e-ajzkmg

Full Ts and Cs are available at https://corporate.nationalworld.com/about-us/terms-legal-items/competition-prize-draw-terms-and-conditions/