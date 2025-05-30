Consultation closes for Peterborough’s Draft Local Plan – what is next?

There are several steps for the plan to go through

Public consultation has ended on Peterborough’s Draft Local Plan which would see more than 20,000 homes built in the city by 2044.

The Local Plan Review for 2024 to 2044 is proposed to replace the current Local Plan adopted in 2019, and will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

It was put on hold last year to incorporate changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) made by the incoming Labour government.

For Peterborough, these changes resulted in an increased housing target from 18,720 to 20,120 houses by 2044 (1,006 per year).

The Local Plan also addresses issues such as employment, climate change and transport.

Public consultation on the draft plan began on April 11 and ended at midnight on Thursday, May 29.

What is next for the Peterborough Local Plan?

The council will then publish a Proposed Submission version in autumn 2025 for public consultation.

This version of the plan will then be submitted to central government who will appoint an independent planning inspector to carry out a public examination into the document.

It is hoped that the Local Plan will be adopted by December 2026.

Contentious developments in the draft plan

A number of developments proposed in the Draft Local Plan received backlash from members of the public:

Castor and Ailsworth homes

Within the draft plan, there are proposals to build 3,000 homes north of Castor and Ailsworth, which is land that Mr Chillcott believes should be Peterborough’s “space to breathe”.

Mr Chillcott added: “We urge the council to think again before they trash one of our city’s finest assets. A landscape of Clare’s poetry, and the John Clare countryside nature recovery project, that should be Peterborough’s space to breathe.”

He also accused the council of not providing evidence to support the Castor and Ailsworth proposal prior to public consultation.

The council confirmed a Sites Evidence Report would be published as part of the Draft Local Plan public consultation, which started on April 11. This report sets out all site assessment criteria and scores.

The authority also said that engaging with residents, businesses and other groups for their feedback is a “very important step” in creating a new Local Plan.

Eye developments

He claimed that a proposed 19-hectare employment site earmarked for land to the north of Parnwell Way, Eye, contradicted the council’s ‘green wedge’ policy, which refers to designated areas of undeveloped land that prevent urban sprawl and the merging of settlements.

Mr McKean also raised concerns over the site being within a flood zone and argued that it would prevent any extension of the A1139, which he claimed would ease congestion leading back to the A47 Trunk Road and village.

Another issue Mr McKean raised about the Draft Local Plan was a proposal for a 15-metre high industrial development in close proximity to Grade II* Listed Oxney Grange, which he claimed would have a significant visual and noise impact on the historic building as well as the nearby residents.

There are also plans for 10 houses near the Grade II Listed Blue Boar pub in Eye and plans for 100 houses on land east of Crowland Road, adjacent to a Grade II* Listed farm house.

“The village has been sustainable for years so it doesn’t need any more growth. It is surrounded by flood zones so it can’t have any more growth.

“It’s got a protective green wedge policy but they’re going against it and want to put an industrial site on there. That, as a consequence, will impact resolving the rat run issue through the village and past our primary school,” Mr McKean said.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at the council, said the authority understood proposals for growth “can be challenging for communities” but noted it was “essential we all work together to plan for our future generations”.

Green Backyard

If the draft were to be approved in its current form, the charitable organisation which runs the community garden could be forced to relocate at any time in order for the housing to be completed.

The Green Backyard aims to bring the people and communities of Peterborough together in a welcoming and accessible space as well as support people of all ages by reconnecting them with nature.

Volunteers and trustees have been left devastated by the threat the site is facing and are rallying to fight the proposed plans

A number of councillors have pledged their support for The Green Backyard project.

Residents and users of The Green Backyard have been encouraged to have their say on the Draft Local Plan, with the council assuring that plans are not yet set in stone.

Showground homes

The application for 850 homes, including a care village, hotel and school, was recommended for approval by a planning committee in October 2024.

The application to build 650 homes on land that contains the former speedway track was approved in January this year, after members of Peterborough City Council’s appeals and planning review committee voted to overturn an initial decision by the planning committee to refuse permission.

Residents, local councillors and the Peterborough Speedway Consortium heavily opposed the plans, citing concerns around overdevelopment, highway safety and loss of cultural heritage.

However, the chief executive of AEPG which will oversee the developments argued it was a “transformative opportunity” for the city.

The 1,500 home development is earmarked as a proposed new urban extension in the Draft Local Plan. Also included are plans to build 570 homes to the west of the showground.

Glinton homes

Vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, Bob Randall, said that the village would struggle to cope with the growth proposed in the current draft plan.

Notably, a planning application for 250 homes in Glinton was recently refused by the city council due to it not complying with the existing Local Plan.

Mr Randall said: “The concern that the village has is that this [Peakirk Road] site is being put forward in the new Draft Local Plan as an allocated site along with land to the east of Lincoln Road as you’re coming into Glinton.

“That’s 355 houses that are being proposed and there’s no way Glinton can anywhere near cope with a 50 per cent increase in the size of the village. We couldn’t cope with 250, let alone 355.”

He added: “Glinton is getting a big chunk of the development that’s being proposed for rural villages and that is really unsustainable.

“The parish council has been spending an awful lot of time going through the Draft Local Plan because we can see it being a huge threat to the survival of the village.

“We have leafleted all of the villages and also had a public meeting a couple of weeks ago where about 250 residents turned up and every one of them were objecting strongly to the idea of a 50 per cent increase in the size of the village.”

Mr Randall said that Glinton residents are not against small scale growth, but they fear 355 homes would be too much.

Drysides

The site runs from the London Crane Depot at Horsey Bridge, along the back of Park Farm up to Stanground Wood and is roughly half the size of Stanground itself.

It is home to a large variety of wildlife and ward councillor, Chris Harper, has launched a campaign to oppose the development plans.

Cllr Harper said it would “destroy so much” and would be “an absolutely massive loss to all of Stanground”.

What the council said

Cllr Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “We understand proposals for growth can be challenging for communities and must be carried out in a planned way.

“This means making sure space for homes, businesses, supporting infrastructure and amenities are all allocated proportionally.

“At this stage, the plan is still in draft form, so the public’s feedback is essential in helping inform the Proposed Submission Local Plan, which will be published for public consultation later this year.”