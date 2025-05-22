'It would destroy so much'- Campaign to save Peterborough nature spot from a major industrial and warehouse development

An area of Stanground known as Drysides has been earmarked for a 115.5 hectare industrial development.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Peterborough councillor has launched a campaign to save nature hotspot from a major industrial development.

An area totalling 115.5 hectares (285 acres) known as ‘Drysides’ which borders Stanground has been listed in the city’s Draft Local Plan as a location for a major commercial and industrial development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site runs from the London Crane Depot at Horsey Bridge, along the back of Park Farm up to Stanground Wood and is roughly half the size of Stanground itself. The area runs along the River Nene and is home to a large variety of wildlife including deer, foxes, pheasants, voles, frogs, toads as well as a variety of birds such as swans and owls and much more. It is a popular walking/dog walking area, especially for residents in Stanground.

Drysides.

The Local Plan Review for 2024 to 2044 is proposed to replace the current Local Plan adopted in 2019, and will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

The plans are currently in the draft stage but were the site to be included in the final plan, then is would be considered an area of permitted development; passing the first stage of the planning process. A specific scheme would still need to gain planning approval but it would make the process easier.

The area has been identified for a similar development on two previous occasions, both times opposed by now Stanground South ward councillor Chris Harper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Harper has begun a campaign to save Drysides, encouraging as many residents as possible to submit their comments during the consultation period.

A map of the proposed area of development.

Speaking on the value of the area, Cllr Harper said: “It would destroy so much. There are masses of wildlife and it is a lovely place for people to go to and have some time out to relax, it is an extremely well used place to go and unwind. Hundreds of people use is everyday, it would be an absolutely massive loss to all of Stanground.

“You have to think about the roads that will have to be put into service, that pollution, that light and the noise. It just can’t happen and officers need to go back and have another look at alternatives that don’t have such an effect.

“We’ve just spent £5m improving the Horsey Toll junction because it was a pinch point and then you’re going to put a 115.5 hectare development at Drysides and masses of lorries into that area, it will all just have to be built over again. It’s just madness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The consultation into the city’ Local Plan will run until midnight on Thursday (May 29). To submit comments, residents can visit the council website.

A total of five consultation events were held in-person between May 6-15; all taking place in the city centre at Queensgate, Peterborough Museum and Cathedral Square.

Council Leader Dennis Jones went onto say that the number of consultations was so small due to ‘limited resources.’

Cllr Harper has expressed his disappointment at the situation and the fact that no consultation events were held in Stanground or other areas where residents could be significantly affected by potential major developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Harper added: “I’m disappointed at the consultation events and the fact they have not come out to the areas that have been most affected. There has been no consultation in Stanground, there has been nothing in Stanground, rather they have all been in the centre to town.

"To read the leader say they haven’t got the resources to do a consultation is disappointing. This is a 20-year plan and its extremely important for the whole city. Four or five meetings in the centre of the city for a 20-year plan is just not good enough.

"The consultations have been very centralised when there are real contentious ones outside the centre of the city. When we’re talking about not enough resources for a 20-year plan the council has to work to and just five consultation events, two on zoom, it’s pretty woeful.”