The Wildlife Trust say they will be putting in a formal objection to the proposals when the consultation begins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of homes proposed close to a National Nature Reserve which is a vital habitat for rare plants and butterflies will be a ‘backward step for nature,’ the Wildlife Trust have claimed.

The proposed development on land owned by Homes England north of Castor and Ailsworth has been included in Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, it is close to the Castor Hanglands National Nature Reserve and the trust says the new homes would create a barrier to species moving around the local landscape.

The Wildlife Trust said they would object to plans

The 90 hectare Nature Reserve, managed by Natural England, includes woodlands, grasslands, scrub and wetlands and is known for its orchids, woodland butterflies, nightingales and one of the most species rich ponds in England. Many of the species there were first recorded by the poet John Clare who lived nearby and regularly visited more than 200 years ago.

The Wildlife Trust said they will be putting in a formal objection to the proposals when the consultation begins.

“There are other more sustainable locations that would support the regeneration of Peterborough"

Martin Baker, Wildlife Trust Conservation Manager for Cambridgeshire said: “We strongly object to this proposal. It is an inherently unsustainable location, due to the adverse impacts on nationally important nature sites and will undermine nature recovery in the area. Just because Homes England own land from a historic deal, does not make it the right place for housing or a new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are other more sustainable locations that would support the regeneration of Peterborough. A much better use of the Homes England land would be to act as a green lung for Peterborough and beyond and provide much needed accessible natural greenspace. No significant new strategic green infrastructure has been provided for Peterborough since the early 1980s and Ferry Meadows Country Park is already very busy before the new residents have arrived.

“A nature focussed use of the land would help to deliver nature recovery in line with Government national environmental objectives to reverse species decline by 2030, the Local Nature Recovery Strategy which the council is signed up to, and the John Clare Countryside Vision which has been developed by conservation groups and local communities.”

“It’s essential we all work together to plan for our future generations"

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at the council, said: “We understand proposals for growth can be challenging for communities and must be carried out in a planned way, which means making sure space for homes and businesses is allocated proportionally.

“It’s essential we all work together to plan for our future generations, providing space for our young people to live and work, raise families of their own and contribute to the economic growth and regeneration of Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Engaging with our residents, businesses and other groups for their feedback is a very important step in creating a new Local Plan, which will determine how our city looks and grows for the next 20 years.”