Village concerned about 355 homes allocated in Peterborough council’s Draft Local Plan

Concerns have been raised over a proposal to construct hundreds of homes in a Peterborough village.

Two sites in the village of Glinton, at Peakirk Road and Glinton Road, have been earmarked for 355 homes in total as part of Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan.

The Draft Local Plan is currently under public consultation and its final version will shape how the city and surrounding villages grow over the next 20 years. It includes a target of 20,120 houses to be built in the area by 2044.

View of proposed development site south of Peakirk Road in Glinton Photo: Iceni

Vice chairman of Glinton Parish Council, Bob Randall, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the village would struggle to cope with the growth proposed in the current draft plan.

Notably, a planning application for 250 homes in Glinton was recently refused by the city council due to it not complying with the existing Local Plan.

Mr Randall said: “The concern that the village has is that this [Peakirk Road] site is being put forward in the new Draft Local Plan as an allocated site along with land to the east of Lincoln Road as you’re coming into Glinton.

“That’s 355 houses that are being proposed and there’s no way Glinton can anywhere near cope with a 50 per cent increase in the size of the village. We couldn’t cope with 250, let alone 355.”

He added: “Glinton is getting a big chunk of the development that’s being proposed for rural villages and that is really unsustainable.

“The parish council has been spending an awful lot of time going through the Draft Local Plan because we can see it being a huge threat to the survival of the village.

“We have leafleted all of the villages and also had a public meeting a couple of weeks ago where about 250 residents turned up and every one of them were objecting strongly to the idea of a 50 per cent increase in the size of the village.”

Mr Randall said that Glinton residents are not against small scale growth, but they fear 355 homes would be too much.

He argued that infrastructure issues need to be addressed first before any housing developments are built.

A public consultation on Peterborough City Council’s Draft Local Plan began on April 11 and will close on May 29.

The consultation gives Peterborough residents the opportunity to share their views on the draft plan which can be read on the council website.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at Peterborough City Council, said: “We understand proposals for growth can be challenging for communities and must be carried out in a planned way.

“This means making sure space for homes, businesses, supporting infrastructure and amenities are all allocated proportionally.

“At this stage, the plan is still in draft form, so the public’s feedback is essential in helping inform the Proposed Submission Local Plan, which will be published for public consultation later this year.

“I encourage everyone to have their say by just before midnight on May 29.”