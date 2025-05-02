Residents call for clarity over reasons for extension to East of England Showground development deadline

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Details sought of ‘extenuating circumstances’

Residents are demanding more clarity behind Peterborough City Council’s decision to extend a deadline for the development of the East of England Showground.

Concerns have been voiced about what has been described as the ‘vagueness’ of the move by officers last month to grant an eight weeks extension to the Showground promoter AEPG to secure a section 106 agreement aimed at easing the impact of the development on the community.

In a open letter, members of SPURR (Showground Plans Under Residents Review) say they are are concerned about ‘undisciplined overdevelopment’ and are fearful of what comes next before a final decision is made on what will be a major development of 1,500 homes and a 50 acre leisure village with hotel, school and care home on the 164 acre Showground.

Members of the public packed out a meeting of Peterborough City Council's planning committee held last year to decide development plans for the East of England Showground

The original deadline of April 16 was set by the planning committee in October last year when it approved outline plans for 850 homes, a leisure village, hotel, school and care village on part of the Showground.

But councillors warned failure to meet the deadline could make the approval void.

A second outline application for 650 homes on an adjoining part of the site was approved in January and a separate six month deadline to July 13 set for a section 106 agreement.

The SPURR letter states: “Our only latest indication of progress is via the open-ended vague Council statement that AEPG and Planning are working ‘proactively’, and all reasonable efforts are being made to complete the S106 in a timely manner.

It adds: "This process doesn’t inspire much confidence in residents as we are still unclear about what the “extenuating circumstances” are for the delay and whether anymore will be unearthed.

"We feel the issues of traffic mitigation and ‘access’ - with one road in and out of the development – should have been dealt with at the initial planning committee, as is usually the case.

"The fact this has not been resolved after what must be nearly a year, and now there has been an extension given for the first application is of major concern to us.

“We are worried whether these mitigations will be appropriate for a development of this scale and what implications there are for the Peterborough transport system.

And residents ask: “What comes next in the process before a final designation is made will shape what is a major development in the area?

"The S106 agreement and Reserved Matters and Access Application will give more detail on what will be delivered.

"In the public interest we urge the council and media to take a close look at how these matters progress.”

The Section 106 agreement covers an estimated £20 million plus financial contribution to help with housing, education and health care provision and the resolution of a number of highways issues. before AEPG can start work on the construction of homes and leisure facilities.

In a statement last month confirming the extension to the Section 106 deadline, the council said: "The council considers that there are extenuating circumstances regarding the application for 850 dwellings that justify extending the deadline for completion of the Section 106 agreement to July 13.

“The applicant is working proactively with the Council towards timely completion of the Section 106."

The council has been asked for an explanation of the ‘extenuating circumstances.’