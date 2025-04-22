Peterborough community garden fighting for its future amid plans to turn it into housing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Green Backyard in Fletton has been earmarked for 48 houses.

A large and popular community garden in Peterborough is at risk of being removed in order to make way for housing.

The Green Backyard, located in Fletton, just off Oundle Road, has been earmarked as a potential site for the development of 48 new homes in the latest draft of the Peterborough Local Plan, which sets out how the city will grow and change over the next 20 years.

If the draft were to be approved in its current form, the charity could be forced to relocate at any time in order for the housing to be completed.

Rene Antonelli reading the Stick Man story to visitors to the Green Backyard.

The plans are accessible online and in libraries across the city to allow for public consultation until May 29. After this date, all comments received will be reviewed and any necessary changes made.

Created in 2009 from what was once a derelict former allotment site, The Green Backyard has been transformed into a thriving community garden that is open to everyone, thanks to the hard work and dedication of volunteers. The charity aims to bring the people and communities of Peterborough together in a welcoming and accessible space as well as support people of all ages by reconnecting them with nature.

Volunteers and trustees have been left devastated by the threat the site is facing and are rallying to fight the proposed plans. Trustee Jodie Poole, from Where The Wild Ones Learn, which provides educational nature-inspired activities for children on-site, said: “In today's fast-paced, urbanised world, the availability of green spaces is more critical than ever, particularly for the wellbeing and development of our community's children.

The Green Backyard.

“Green spaces enhance community cohesion by providing a shared area for families and neighbours to gather, celebrate, and engage in community activities. These interactions strengthen communal ties, foster a sense of belonging, and enhance quality of life for all residents. The Green Backyard offers a community green space that many of the families that attend our nature school would not be able to access anywhere else.”

Project Secretary Julie Dandy added: “It’s so vital that alternatives to The Green Backyard site are considered. We’re calling on local people to provide feedback on the draft plan to demonstrate just how important our community growing space is for the city. It’s crucial that The Green Backyard can continue providing a positive impact for the people of Peterborough into the future too.”

Councillors rally behind Green Backyard

A number of councillors have pledged their support for the project, including Cllr Christian Hogg (Fletton and Stanground), who is both the ward councillor for the charity as well as a trustee.

Councillors Alan Dowson and Daisy Blakemore-Creedon at The Green Backyard.

He said: “It’s easy to drive past and not see what’s going on there but we are talking about a community centre without walls. There are so many users, who use it in completely different ways. It really adds huge value to the open space provision. There’s always stuff going on to get involved with, which I love. It’s a great facility and one that needs to be protected.”

Councillors from the neighbouring Fletton and Woodston ward have also rallied to support the charity remaining in its current location.

Cllr Alan Dowson described potentially building houses on the site as “absolute madness.”

He added: “This is one of the few natural areas for local children to learn about nature. The proposal is absolutely ridiculous. Any sensible councillor would vote against it. It is madness, absolute madness.

"The local schools support it and use the site regularly. The Green Backyard has my full support.

“There is a need but we are overwhelming the city with housing. We are losing the character of the city by developing it too rapidly.”

Cllr Daisy Blakemore-Creedon added: “The Green Backyard is something I have grown up with and been to on many weekends to see the fantastic things they have done over the years. I recently went and saw a group of mothers with their young children encouraging them to use and enjoy outdoor spaces, which is fantastic to see. We lack spaces like that in Peterborough.

“I encourage all Fletton and Woodston residents as well as those of surrounding areas of Peterborough who use the facilities at the Green Backyard to have their say on the consultation. It is so important residents have their say on our local plan.”

See for yourself

For visitors to gain a flavour of the type of activities that take place at The Green Backyard, there will be a community day held on Saturday May 10. There will be children’s crafts, willow weaving, pond dipping, native breed sheep on-site and more.

For more information about The Green Backyard’s campaign to protect the site from development, see www.thegreenbackyard.com/protect-the-green-backyard/. You can also find the community growing space on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thegreenbackyard and use #SaveTheGBY.