Plan that could see 20,000 new homes built in Peterborough given green light by councillors - now residents to be given say

The plan will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet members have approved the authority’s Draft Local Plan for public consultation.

The Local Plan Review for 2024 to 2044 is proposed to replace the current Local Plan adopted in 2019, and will set out how the city and surrounding villages will grow and change over the next 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was put on hold last year to incorporate changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) made by the incoming Labour government.

The local plan was given approval by cabinet

For Peterborough, these changes resulted in an increased housing target from 18,720 to 20,120 houses by 2044 (1,006 per year).

The Local Plan also addresses issues such as employment, climate change and transport.

Following approval of the draft version of the plan on Monday, March 24, a public consultation will now take place between April 11 and May 29 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All comments received will be reviewed by the council and any necessary changes will be made before the final version is drawn up later in the year.

A joint meeting of the council’s scrutiny committees took place last week, which saw members recommend that the proposed Castor and Ailsworth site (up to 3,000 homes) be removed from the Local Plan and replaced with a ‘more suitable’ site. They also recommended removing a site at The Green Backyard on Oundle Road from the plan.

At the cabinet meeting on March 24, councillor Mohammed Jamil, cabinet member for finance, asked if any alternatives were proposed by the scrutiny committees for the Castor and Ailsworth site.

Planning policy manager Gemma Wildman said that “no specific alternative sites were suggested”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Jamil said the proposals to remove the recommended sites from the Local Plan appeared “half-baked” and he agreed to send the draft version to public consultation before any changes are made.

Councillor Alison Jones, cabinet member for housing, said: “We have got a dire situation in terms of housing needs in the city.

“The public consultation will take place, but it’s like last week with the scrutiny. We can take them out, but they need to be replaced with something. So I think we have to be very careful bearing in mind the targets that we need to meet.”

Cabinet members agreed to approve the Draft Local Plan for public consultation without making any changes to the document and noted that any necessary changes would be made once the consultation closes at the end of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Chillcott, who set up the Protect Rural Peterborough group in 2016 to protect open countryside from overdevelopment, is campaigning to have the proposed Castor and Ailsworth site removed from the Local Plan.

Mr Chillcott said: “Where is £100 million of public money best spent? Building houses in the middle of the countryside or regenerating the urban and suburban area much-needed for Peterborough?”

Eye resident Dale McKean is also campaigning against proposals in the Local Plan for residential and industrial development in his village, which he claims there is not enough infrastructure to support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The village has been sustainable for years so it doesn’t need any more growth,” he said.

Councillor Nick Thulbourn, cabinet member for growth and regeneration at the council, said: “We understand proposals for growth can be challenging for communities and must be carried out in a planned way, which means making sure space for homes and businesses is allocated proportionally.

“It’s essential we all work together to plan for our future generations, providing space for our young people to live and work, raise families of their own and contribute to the economic growth and regeneration of Peterborough.”