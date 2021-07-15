Anglian Water confirm issue with drains on Bourges Boulevard as Peterborough MP says ongoing flooding problems are ‘unacceptable’

Flooding in Bourges Boulevard that left an ambulance needing to be rescued.

Yesterday The Peterborough Telegraph reported that an issue had been discovered near the junction with Wentworth Street.

Today a spokesman for Anglian Water confirmed problems has been uncovered, and they were working with the council to fix them.

This week Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has also written a letter to Anglian Water Regional Engagement Manager Grant Tuffs calling for action following the floods.

Mr Bristow said: “On Friday last week torrential rain caused flash flooding across Peterborough. The Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service had over 160 calls for their assistance that evening.

“It caused a lot of distress in the city and many residents have contacted me to share their experience.

“Flooding was reported in many parts of Peterborough, and was particularly serious in Bretton, Welland, Longthorpe, Parnwell and along Bourges Boulevard. It was also reported outside Peterborough station.

“You suggested that the rain recorded on Friday was a ‘once in seventy year event,’ I accept this was a very serious incident - however there have been repeated problems over many years in Peterborough including along Bourges Boulevard and St Pauls Road as recently as last year. This is unacceptable.

“The people of Peterborough need and deserve long term solutions to some of these ongoing issues. I would be grateful if you could outline your plans to improve Peterborough’s drainage infrastructure and how you intend to work with Peterborough City Council and other agencies to resolve these long standing problems.”

In responnse to Mr Bristow’s letter - and the PT reports of issues being found on Bourges Boulevard - an Anglian Water spokesman said: “We have been working closely with Peterborough City Council on the issues along Bourges Boulevard.

“During our investigations, we have found a collapsed surface water sewer which is owned by the City Council. This is also incorrectly connected into the Anglian Water foul system.

“Our foul sewer network is not designed to drain such large areas of surface water run-off, and we are currently working with Peterborough City Council to get this removed from our foul network, and correctly routed into an appropriate surface water outfall.