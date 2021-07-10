Peterborough Aldi hit badly by floods reopens

The branch of Aldi at Peterborough One Retail Park was hit particularly badly. A video sent in to the Peterborough Telegraph showed water flooding into the store from the overflowing car park.

Work continued on beyond the shop’s normal opening time of 8am but at around 11am, the store was able to open its doors again.

The supermarket chain was one of the many businesses hit by flooding when the city was hit by a deluge of rain yesterday evening.

Photo: Sky Hagger

Van Hage, also at Peterborough One, will remain closed today (July 10). The Aldi store in Stanground was also hit by flooding but was able to reopen this morning.

Photo: Jessica Bailey