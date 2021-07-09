Amazing reader photos of flooding in Peterborough

The stretch of Bourges Boulevard past Rivergate - which has flooded several times in recent years - is one of the worst hit areas, with vehicles including an ambulance seen struggling to pass in this photo on social media by Wayne Langley.

Alison Woods, caught in the worst of it on Bourges Boulevard, posted on facebook : “We’ve been stuck outside Adsa for an hour. No police. A bus driver had the sense to direct us back and we all went across the crossing. Still no police. Cars are still trying to get into town. The traffic is backed up to Fletton.”

Car Haven car park has also been under water too, meaning a worrying time for motorists returning to their cars, captured in the photo on social media from Gemma Devitt.

Roads in Peterborough hit by flooding tonoght

And Tony Nero captured cars splashing through flooding at the junction of St Paul’s Road and Dogsthorpe Road.

Cambs Fire and Rescue tweeted: “Please avoid the centre of #Peterborough at the moment. Heavy downpours have caused flash flooding Warning sign Mayors Walk and the area around Waitrose and the PVFB station as well as the train station and Welland estate all affected.

Bourges Boulevard area is among the areas badly affected. Roads are looking like rivers so please avoid the area until the water subsides.

Please also be aware that some manhole covers have lifted posing a risk to anyone walking through flooded roads. Please just avoid the flooded areas for now. Thank you.

“Emergency services are working together with other partner agencies to help those affected.”

APE1 Retail Park also took to social media : “Van Hage will be CLOSED on Saturday 10th July due to flooding. Please do not visit the store as the store will be closed until further notice. Further information on the store reopening will follow as soon as we have been made aware. Apologies for any inconvenience that this may cause.

“The rest of PE1 stores will remain open as normal.”

Tonight, Peterborough United tweeted: “Due to this evening’s localised flooding and subsequent damage to the stadium we have had to take the difficult decision to cancel Sunday’s Euro 2020 event at the Weston Homes Stadium.

“We apologise for this and hope you can all make alternative arrangements. #pufc”