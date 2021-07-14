Peterborough residents hit by flooding urged to contact council
Peterborough residents who were hit by flooding at the end of last week are being urged to contact the city council.
Last week Peterborough was hit by heavy rain which caused flooding across the city, with many roads, homes and businesses affected.
Anglian Water described the storm as a ‘once in 70 years’ event.
Peterborough City Council are required to investigate flood incidents that meet the following thresholds:
- internal flooding to any one dwelling
- internal flooding to more than one business premises
- flooding to any critical infrastructure or critical services
- flooding that causes significant disruption to a transport link for a defined period.
To request an investigation, the incident must be reported to the council by emailing [email protected]
The council will require contact details, e.g name, contact number and/or email address, location of flooding, details of the flooding incident and the time this occurred, and also any photos or videos.
For information about flooding advice visit the council website at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/planning-and-development/flood-and-water-management/flooding-advice