Peterborough residents hit by flooding urged to contact council

Flooding in Peterbroough.

Last week Peterborough was hit by heavy rain which caused flooding across the city, with many roads, homes and businesses affected.

Anglian Water described the storm as a ‘once in 70 years’ event.

Peterborough City Council are required to investigate flood incidents that meet the following thresholds:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

- internal flooding to any one dwelling

- internal flooding to more than one business premises

- flooding to any critical infrastructure or critical services

- flooding that causes significant disruption to a transport link for a defined period.

To request an investigation, the incident must be reported to the council by emailing [email protected]

The council will require contact details, e.g name, contact number and/or email address, location of flooding, details of the flooding incident and the time this occurred, and also any photos or videos.