Rain storm that left Peterborough flooded was a ‘once in 70 years’ event, say Anglian Water

Roads in Peterborough hit by flooding last week

On Friday evening (July 9) major disruption was caused by the wet weather, with cars and even an ambulance left stranded in flood water.

There has been issues with flooding on Bourges Boulevard when heavy rain hits the city for a number of years, but Anglian Water said Friday’s weather was even worse than normal.

A spokesman said; “Due to extreme rainfall on Friday which is showing as a one in 70 year event, Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough became overwhelmed with surface water which caused flooding within the area. Flooding is often an extremely complex issue with many different owners for the drainage network such as Highways, local councils and even private owners, as well as ourselves.

“When we have periods of intense rainfall, it can cause standing water to build up on hard surfaces because it can’t drain away fast enough. Surface water flooding like this, is a bit like a bath plughole and it takes time for the water to drain away.”

When asked what had been done - or what was planned to be done - to prevent Bourges Boulevard flooding again in the future, the spokesman said: “We have been working closely with the local council during the last year and have carried out extensive investigations and cleaning throughout our sewers in the area to ensure they are working as they should.”