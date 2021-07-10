Your pictures as major incident was declared during flash flooding across Peterborough

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue were called to incidents related to flooding across the city during Friday night.

In a statement Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue said: “On Friday (July 9) shortly after 6pm, our Combined Fire Control began receiving calls to reports of flooding in and around the Peterborough area, following heavy rainfall.

“Our crews were sent to a number of incidents across the city, particularly in the Welland Estate area, Bourges Boulevard and Kimbolton Court which were affected by the flash floods.

“A major incident was declared and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Local Resilience Forum partners worked closely to manage the situation and assist residents who needed support to find alternative accommodation.

“During the course of the evening our fire control took over 160 calls to reports of flooding. Firefighters attended a number of incidents to assist those in the worst affected areas.

“The water is now subsiding and drier weather is now forecast for the weekend.

“Residents are advised to keep out of the flood water, and not drive through any affected areas.

“For those whose homes have been affected by flood water, advice on what to do can be found online.”

Reader Helen Starr sent this image taken in Longthorpe as inches of rain fell in the space of a few hours.

Another image from Helen Starr in Longthorpe showing the danger as water push up from underground sewers and pipes displacing manhole covers in some locations .

Another image from Helen Starr in Longthorpe taken as a car tries to negotiate deep flood water.

Reader Sav Cammarata sent us this image ofwater building up in his garden.