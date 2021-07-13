Drain issue on Peterborough’s Bourges Boulevard discovered following flooding probe

An issue with drains on Peterborough’s Bourges Boulevard has been discovered following flooding which left the road under water last week, the Peterborough Telegraph understands.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 4:34 pm
Flooding in Bourges Boulevard that left an ambulance needing to be rescued.
It is understood the issue has been discovered on the TK Maxx side of the road near the junction with Wentworth Street, and work to fix the problem will begin soon.

On Friday Peterborough was hit with torrential rain - described by Anglian Water as a ‘once in 70 years event’ - but flooding on Bourges Boulevard in the city centre has been a problem for a number of years when wet weather strikes.

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said; “The rain in Peterborough on Friday night, we believe, was equivalent to two months rain falling in the space of just under two hours. When we experience periods of extreme rainfall, it can cause standing water to build up on hard surfaces, such as Bourges Boulevard, because it can’t drain away fast enough.

“We work closely with partners including Anglian Water to see how best flooding issues relating to rainfall can be resolved. As part of this, Anglian Water have worked with the Council’s Drainage Engineer to undertake investigatory work in the Bourges Boulevard area and we are now in discussions with partners to plan and implement works with the aim of improving the situation.

“We would encourage residents and business who have been directly affected by internal flooding to property contact [email protected]

