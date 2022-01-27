Hospital plea for Peterborough residents to get COVID jab as two in three COVID patients at City Hospital are unvaccinated

On December 20, Phil Walmsley, Chief Operating Officer at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals said there had been ‘a relatively even split of both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients being admitted for treatment with Covid-19 in the last few months.’

However, a Freedom of Information request from the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that around two thirds of COVID patients seen in December by the trust were unvaccinated.

The more transmissible - but less severe - Omicron variant is currently surging across the city.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two thirds of COVID patients at PCH in December were unvaccinated

Throughout the pandemic Peterborough’s vaccine uptake has been far below the national average - and the city currently has the highest COVID case rate in the country.

Data revealed last night (Wednesday) showed that the case rate in Peterborough is the highest it has ever been during the pandemic, with the city posting a rate of 1,790.5 cases per 100,000 people. The pre-omicron high was posted on October 13 last year, when the rate stood at 706.7.

Now Mr Walmsley has called for residents to get their vaccinations. He said: “We have seen an increase in unvaccinated patients being admitted for treatment with COVID-19 in the last month.

“We have already put in place robust plans across our hospitals to account for the increased pressures that the winter season always brings. This includes additional resources to help with capacity, increasing staffing levels where appropriate and working with community and social care to ensure we can get medically fit patients home safely and efficiently.

“As COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise in our local area, we urge anyone who has not yet had their first, second, or booster vaccines, to come forward and get jabbed.”

The Freedom of Information Request showed that between December 6 and January 2, there were 99 COVID patients at Peterborough City Hospital. Of those, 31 had received at least one dose of vaccine, and 28 had received at least two doses. Eight had received three doses, although the booster vaccination campaign had only just started at the beginning of the month.

As of January 24, 70 per cent of adults aged 12 and over in Peterborough have had one dose of vaccine, 64.2 per cent have had two doses of vaccine, and 46.4 per cent have had three doses.

Across the UK as a whole, 90.9 per cent have had at least one dose, 83.9 per cent have had at least two doses, and 64.3 per cent have had a booster dose.

The latest data on hospital cases of COVID show that 127 patients were in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - the highest level since February last year.

Yesterday, Director of Public Health for Peterborough, Jyoti Atri, said it was vital residents took up their chance to get vaccinated, as well as continuing to wear face coverings, test regularly and wash hands to slow the spread of the virus.

While nationally restrictions are being lifted today (Thursday) staff and visitors will have to wear face masks at Peterborough City Hospital to slow the spread of the virus, and safeguard vulnerable patients,