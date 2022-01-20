Tragic milestone as 400th COVID death recorded in Peterborough

The 400th COVID death has been recorded in Peterborough

Government statistics show that the milestone was hit on Monday (January 17).

The death is the fifth recorded in Peterborough in 2022. There were 218 such deaths in 2021, and 177 in 2020.

The first death in Peterborough was recorded on April 3 2020.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statistics do not record whether the deaths were due to other issues, or because of COVID - only whether the person had recorded a positive COVID test within 28 days.

The Government data shows that since the start of the pandemic COVID has been mentioned on the death certificate in Peterborough 441 times.

The case rate in the city is continuing to fall, and on January 14, it stood at 1,412 cases per 100,000 people.

Data on the number of patients in hospitals has not been updated for more than a week.