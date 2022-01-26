Peterborough: 3,504 cases (+484 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,729.3

The 20 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a COVID case increase as city’s rate remains highest in England

Twenty out of 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods saw a COVID case increase last week, as the city’s case rate remains the highest in England.

By Stephen Briggs
Wednesday, 26th January 2022, 5:00 am

Peterborough’s case rate now stands at 1,729.3 cases per 100,000 people - the second highest rate in the UK, behind only Newry, Mourne and Down in Northern Ireland.

In the seven days up to January 20, there were 3,504 positive tests in Peterborough - up 484 compared to the previous week.

The latest data shows there were 127 patients with COVID in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - which included Peterborough City Hospital - on January 18.

So far in January there have been eight COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test).

Residents who are eligible are being urged to take up the opportunity to get a COVID vaccination. For details on how, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Stanground

276 cases (+27 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,320.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

2. Hampton Vale

268 cases (+78 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,274.3

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

3. Paston

252 cases (+66 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,323.9

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales

4. Fengate and Parnwell

204 cases (+38 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,673.5

Photo: Midlands

Photo Sales
PeterboroughEnglandResidentsNewryNorthern Ireland
Next Page
Page 1 of 6