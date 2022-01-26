The 20 Peterborough neighbourhoods to see a COVID case increase as city’s rate remains highest in England

Peterborough’s case rate now stands at 1,729.3 cases per 100,000 people - the second highest rate in the UK, behind only Newry, Mourne and Down in Northern Ireland.

In the seven days up to January 20, there were 3,504 positive tests in Peterborough - up 484 compared to the previous week.

The latest data shows there were 127 patients with COVID in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - which included Peterborough City Hospital - on January 18.

So far in January there have been eight COVID deaths (within 28 days of a positive test).

Residents who are eligible are being urged to take up the opportunity to get a COVID vaccination. For details on how, visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Stanground 276 cases (+27 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,320.3

2. Hampton Vale 268 cases (+78 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,274.3

3. Paston 252 cases (+66 compared to the previous week) Rate: 2,323.9

4. Fengate and Parnwell 204 cases (+38 compared to the previous week) Rate: 1,673.5