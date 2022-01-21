Walk in vaccine sessions to be made available for all eligible Peterborough residents at Queensgate

Anyone in an eligible group can walk in (or book if preferred) for their vital Covid-19 vaccination or booster jab from Monday 24 January at daily walk-in clinics as the fastest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history continues.

Dr David Vickers, medical director, Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which delivers the large-scale vaccination centres across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said:

“Previously 12-15 year olds who are not in an at risk group and need their second dose have only been able to book an appointment for these. From Monday 24 January, they can join all other eligible cohorts and access their second dose by walking-in to our large scale vaccination centres.

“The only exception to this is our vaccination centre at Chesterton Indoor Bowls Club which, due to restricted parking, does not offer walk-in facilities.

“Eligible people can also choose to book an appointment, if preferred, via the National Booking Service at www.nhs.uk/covidvaccine

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities against Covid-19.

“We strongly encourage people who are eligible to come forward for their booster and it’s never too late to have your first or second dose either. No appointments needed – you can simply drop-in. The evidence is clear. Not getting vaccinated against Covid puts you at greater risk of serious illness and death.

“Vaccines are the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones and reducing covid-related hospital admissions will help the NHS cope better during the winter months and reduce disruption to routine and planned care.”

Large scale vaccination centres are open seven days a week 8.30 am to 4.00 pm and some late evenings for walk-in clinics at the following locations:

· Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 1AR

· The Grafton Centre, Cambridge CB1 1PS

· The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon, St Neots PE19 8ES

· The Oaktree Centre, 1 Oak Drive, Huntingdon PE29 7HN

· Queensgate Shopping Centre, Peterborough PE1 1NT