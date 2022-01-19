Peterborough given £162,000 to protect and vaccinate rough sleepers

The funding will help protect and vaccinate rough sleepers in the city

The Protect and Vaccinate scheme is supported by funding from government to provide emergency accommodation and help increase vaccine uptake among people who are homeless and sleeping rough.

The scheme is split into two different sections: £143,452 to help provide accommodation for rough sleepers in the city, and £18,558 to encourage them to get vaccinated.

Presently, 36 individuals are being accommodated under this scheme, and 18 of these would not have been eligible for any other assistance. Thirteen of these people have currently been vaccinated.

Peterborough City Council will be looking at ways to encourage those hesitant to receive their vaccinations but these may include delivering mobile vaccinations and supporting outreach work in shelters to educate people about the dangers of the virus.

It is the latest part of the government’s mission to protect everyone from the threat of Omicron, with people being urged to get their vaccines and booster jabs - which continue to be the best way to protect against COVID-19.