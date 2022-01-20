Video produced to encourage Peterborough social care workers to get booster jab

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough councils have been working with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group on a workplaces vaccine campaign. This is the fourth film in a series which features different workplace settings. This film features Anca Roman, who runs Buchan House Care Home in Cambridge. The film can be viewed at https://youtu.be/jhL4gYb-mRk

Experts are calling for everyone to get vaccinated, first and second doses are still available and will offer some much-needed protection from catching and being seriously ill with Covid-19. Experts are also calling for those people who have already had two doses of the vaccine to come forward for their booster vaccination, as a booster dose offers even better protection and will greatly reduce the risk of becoming so ill you need hospital care.

The council’s continuing campaign urges businesses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough to reach out to their staff and to really encourage those more hesitant colleagues to play their part and ‘Get their Jabs’. The short film focuses on the care home as a workplace setting and the added importance of staff getting their booster jabs, to not only protect themselves, but also their residents.

The video aims to encourage people to get their booster dose

Regional Director of Excelcare Louise Jones said, ”Our team members have been amazing throughout the pandemic and they have lived and worked through the extraordinary challenges of keeping the vulnerable people in our homes as safe as possible at all times. Every one of our team members has been double vaccinated and continue to book in for boosters when and where possible – we are proud of the impact social care has had on supporting our NHS partners during what has been an arduous two years”

Councillor Irene Walsh, Cabinet Member for Integrated Adult Social Care, Health and Public Health at Peterborough City Council said, “Covid-19 case rates in Peterborough are still very high. We are calling on everyone in Peterborough to get their booster vaccine, but it’s vital that people who work in care homes or in domiciliary care realise the importance of having their booster jab as they look after the most vulnerable people in society.