Nearly 96,000 booster jabs given out in Peterborough as vaccination campaign continues

In total 95,868 residents - or 45.9 per cent of the population aged 12 and over - have now had three doses.

The number of doses given out in the city has slowed, with the peak being on December 18, when 3,035 boosters were given out. On Wednesday 156 third doses were administered.

Peterborough’s vaccine take up rate remains much lower than the UK as whole, where 63.8 per cent of people have had a booster.

Of the 22 Peterborough neighbourhoods, only five are ahead of the UK rate.

Peterborough has received extra funding to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The latest data shows that on January 18, there were 127 COVID-19 patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust hospitals - Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland. Six were in in mechanical ventilation beds.

Residents who are eligible for a first, second or third vaccine dose are urged to take up the offer.

For more information visit https://www.thevaccinators.co.uk/

1. Glinton, Northborough and Maxey 1st dose: 91.2% 2nd dose: 86.3% 3rd dose: 73.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Orton West and Castor 1st dose: 87.3% 2nd dose: 82.6% 3rd dose: 69.1% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

3. Barnack, Wittering and Wansford 1st dose: 91.0% 2nd dose: 84.4% 3rd dose: 68.0% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

4. Newborough and Peakirk 1st dose: 87.8% 2nd dose: 82.5% 3rd dose: 67.5% Photo: Midlands Photo Sales