What's on in Peterborough - including Annie at the Key Theatre

Blood Brothers is here until Saturday, Annie opens on Tuesday plus great comedy, music, and film to enjoy

Westwood Musical Society Presents: Annie at The Key Theatre, April 1-5

Annie is the perfect family-friendly musical, the story of little orphan Annie who charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find her parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations and even befriends President Roosevelt. Read mum and daughter play same role 36 years apart

Blood Brothers at New Theatre until Saturday

The orphans who will be appearing in Annie at the Key Theatre, April 1-5

The captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged Tell Me It’s Not True. Read the review.

BIG BOX BONANZA

Church of the Holy Spirit, Bretton, March 29 Across this 60-minute, family-friendly show, poet Mark Grist weaves together poetry, stories and games, whilst putting the audience in charge of decision-making, as a series of 26 boxes, of the Big Box Bonanza, are opened to reveal a fun and unique surprise in everyone. Aimed at primary school age children.

STEWART LEE vs THE MAN-WULF, New Theatre April 3

The adult cast of Annie, at the Key Theatre from April 1-5

Lee shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf comedian from the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity and lays down a ferocious comedy challenge. Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee’s style of stand-up?

Peterborough Mask Theatre present: A Monster Calls

Key Theatre until Saturday

A story of a young teenager, Conor, coming to terms with the inevitable loss of his mother.

It is visceral, dark, sad, angry, beautiful and finally hopeful. It is a story that touches us all. The ‘Monster’ is a force of nature and guides Conor through storytelling to face reality and eventual acceptance. An ensemble play that creates the story using actors in a multi-faceted way. An opportunity to experience a unique and deeply emotional play that will resonate.

Showaddywaddy at The Cresset, March 29

Formed in the 1970s in Leicester from several local bands, they have sold more than 20 million records and have toured the world extensively. Their live show is dynamic and uplifting featuring all of their biggest hits.

Oh My Goodness! (12A) Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre tonight Five nuns set their sights on winning the cash prize in a major cycling race to raise money to renovate a dilapidated hospice. The only hitch is that none of them can ride a bicycle.

Josh Berry: Best Man Plus Special Guests at Key Theatre, March 29

It’s clear what toxic masculinity is, but what does positive masculinity look like in a modern context? Josh Berry intends to provide some sort of answer to this question, through his many impressions and characters, as he tells the tale of being his best friend’s best man.

THE LONGEST YARN, Peterborough Cathedral until Monday

A striking 80m long exhibition of knitted and crocheted scenes of the D-Day landings.The scenes are retained to be historically accurate, each one selected by the creator to depict the story of this momentous day in history.

SILENT DISCO

Peterborough Cathedral, March 28, 6.30pm and 9.30pm

Expect some of the UK’s best DJs playing all your favourite tunes from the 80s, 90s & 00s with the cathedral illuminated like you have never seen it before. Grab your LED headphones and choose from three different channels of music.

The Upbeat Beatles at The Cresset, March 28

Paying homage to the greatest band in history, ‘The Upbeat Beatles’ take you through the whole of the Beatles’ career. With authentic instruments, costume changes, multimedia, and featuring an ensemble cast of professional musicians it is a two-hour spectacular show