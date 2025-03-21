Peterborough mum and daughter share same role 36 years apart!

History will repeat itself when the city’s Westwood Musical Society bring much-loved musical Annie to the Key Theatre stage in April.

The Peterborough organisation last performed the award-winning show in 1989 – with a 12 year-old Donna Steele making her Key Theatre debut as plucky little orphan Annie.

Fast forward 36 years and Donna’s daughter Sasha Barnes (10) will be following in mum’s footsteps – making her first appearance at the theatre on The Embankment playing the same role!

Donna, who went on to have a successful professional career in the theatre, said: “Annie was the first show in which I stepped foot on the Key Theatre stage.

The 1989 cast of Annie orphans with Donna circled - and inset Donna's daughter Sasha from the 2025 cast

"Seeing Sasha follow in my footsteps is an incredibly proud moment. It’s amazing to watch her bring her own energy and personality to the character of Annie, and I can’t wait to see her and the other children shine on stage, bringing this wonderful show to life.

"The fact that it’s with Westwood makes me very nostalgic.”

King’s School pupil Sasha, is a chorister at Peterborough Cathedral and also plays the flute and piano. Her favourite pastime is dancing, and she has been a regular at the Tu Danse Studios in the city since the age of three. She takes classes in tap, ballet, street, and contemporary dance, in addition to performing arts.

Sasha says she is absolutely thrilled and excited to be playing the part of Annie at the Key Theatre in what will be her first stage production.

The 2025 orphans from Westwood's production Annie, at the Key Theatre from April 1-5

Her favourite song from the show is “Tomorrow”.

Charley Griffiths-Murray is also taking on the shared lead role as Annie.

Charley embarked on her singing, dancing, and acting career at the age of seven with Stagecoach, igniting her passion for the performing arts, which has grown stronger each year. Her first role was in a production of Oliver! at the Key Theatre, followed by her role in School of Rock at The Cresset, where she gained invaluable stage experience and developed a love for live theatre.

One of Charley’s favourite roles was Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz for a Stagecoach performance, which she thoroughly enjoyed, and now she is going to play the role of Annie!

Simon Knighton, Chairman of the Society, commented: “Sasha and Charley have been amazing throughout the whole rehearsal period, and each bring their own style and take on their roles. Both girls are incredible performers, and we are delighted to be working with them.”

Simon also added: “In addition to Sasha and Charley, the rest of the children cast are equally as talented, and we are very lucky to work with them all. Our adult cast have once again proved how amazing they all are, and their time and dedication to bringing the show to life is shown by their brilliant performances.”

Graham Chapman will play Oliver Warbucks, with Emily Norman as Grace Farrell and Chloe Milne as Miss Hannigan. The show is directed and choreographed by Monique Benoiton-Smith, with Steve Hession as Musical Director.

Performances will run each evening, April 1-5, with a matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets from 01733 852992 or online at www.keytheatre-peterborough.com