Review: Smile, laugh and have your emotions stirred - that's Blood Brothers for you

Twin boys separated at birth. Mickey leads an impoverished childhood, with few prospects, while Edward treads a very different path: wealthy parents, boarding school, university.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On opposite sides of the tracks, yet their lives become frequently, unknowingly, entwined. Ultimately, fatefully, united in tragedy as their secret is revealed.

Were they born that way or has the class system dictated how their lives played out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is the question posed by Willy Russell’s always excellent Blood Brothers, which opened last night at Peterborough's New Theatre.

Sean Jones and Joe Sleight in Blood Brothers. Photo Credit Jack Merriman

It is a powerful, very moving and thoroughly entertaining piece of theatre which for four decades has been wowing audiences everywhere (and if you haven't seen it, what have you been doing for the past 40 years?)

Is is littered with great humour, some very funny moments - helped in part by adults playing children, of course - and a score of fantastic songs.

The music is attention-grabbing and incredibly atmospheric too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a show I have seen numerous times that never fails to deliver in terms of making you smile, laugh out loud and have your emotions stirred.

Vivienne Carlyle and Sean Jones in Blood Brothers Photo Credit Jack Merriman

Sean Jones (Mickey) and Joe Sleight (Eddie) stand out as the two very different “brothers”. Mickey's decline is again wonderfully portrayed by the show veteran Jones.

And Vivienne Carlyle excels in an iconic musical theatre role - that of Mrs Johnstone, the twins' mum with the awful secret. The big, most memorable songs are hers, and she shines.

The ensemble, switching through numerous characters, were as always on top form,

You can see Blood Brothers at New Theatre until Saturday.

Tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com