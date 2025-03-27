Peterborough United Vs Cambridge United listed as one of the UK's 'most dangerous' football matches to attend

By Gemma Gadd
Published 27th Mar 2025, 14:43 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 15:24 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The report looked at data on arrests at football matches

Posh V Cambridge matches are among the most dangerous football fixtures to attend in the UK, according to a new report.

Online ticket search engine SeatPick used data from the 2019/20 to 2023/24 seasons to reveal which games have seen the most arrests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the company said: “Football disorder in the UK is said to have reached worrying levels with matchday arrests in England and Wales hitting a nine-year high.

Matches between Posh and Cambridge Utd are said to be among the most dangerous football fixtures to attend.placeholder image
Matches between Posh and Cambridge Utd are said to be among the most dangerous football fixtures to attend.

“As football fans rush to secure matchday tickets, the thrill of live football often overshadows the risks lurking in the stands.”

placeholder image
Read More
WATCH: Lead police officer for Peterborough United on alcohol and cocaine-fuelle...

Dominating the top 5 are Premier League matches – which are responsible for the highest number of football arrests in the UK.

League one football clashes between Peterborough United and Cambridge United come in at seventh on the list – with a total of 44 arrests made between the 2019-20 to 2023-24 seasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police pictured in Peterborough before a match between the two sides in October 2022.placeholder image
Police pictured in Peterborough before a match between the two sides in October 2022.

"Whether it’s local bragging rights or years of pent-up frustration, these games show just as much feist as in the Premier League,” the spokesperson added.

Among the arrests made at the Posh Vs Cambridge matches since 2019 include:

• A Cambs teen who caused a flood at Posh ground,

• An elderly fan arrested for racial chanting,

• Teens in possession of pyrotechnics

• People letting off flares into the crowd

• A fan assaulting an emergency worker

• Various public disorder offences

• A man caught on CCTV making “monkey gestures”

• Criminal damage

• Being drunk and disorderly in a public place

Manchester City vs Manchester United and Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur have the joint highest number of matchday arrests (65) during the same period.

The spokesperson continued: “Chelsea fixtures appear four times within the top 10 ranking - more than any other club. Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw made the top 10 - with 46 arrests occurring at just one game.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cambridgeshire Police say the majority of Posh and Cambridge Utd supporters behave responsibly at the matches, but add there is a small number of fans “who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way”, adding that both clubs have condemned such behaviour.

Related topics:CambridgePremier LeaguePeterborough UnitedEngland
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice