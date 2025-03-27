Peterborough United Vs Cambridge United listed as one of the UK's 'most dangerous' football matches to attend

The report looked at data on arrests at football matches

Posh V Cambridge matches are among the most dangerous football fixtures to attend in the UK, according to a new report.

Online ticket search engine SeatPick used data from the 2019/20 to 2023/24 seasons to reveal which games have seen the most arrests.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Football disorder in the UK is said to have reached worrying levels with matchday arrests in England and Wales hitting a nine-year high.

“As football fans rush to secure matchday tickets, the thrill of live football often overshadows the risks lurking in the stands.”

Dominating the top 5 are Premier League matches – which are responsible for the highest number of football arrests in the UK.

League one football clashes between Peterborough United and Cambridge United come in at seventh on the list – with a total of 44 arrests made between the 2019-20 to 2023-24 seasons.

Police pictured in Peterborough before a match between the two sides in October 2022.

"Whether it’s local bragging rights or years of pent-up frustration, these games show just as much feist as in the Premier League,” the spokesperson added.

Among the arrests made at the Posh Vs Cambridge matches since 2019 include:

• A Cambs teen who caused a flood at Posh ground,

• An elderly fan arrested for racial chanting,

• Teens in possession of pyrotechnics

• People letting off flares into the crowd

• A fan assaulting an emergency worker

• Various public disorder offences

• Criminal damage

• Being drunk and disorderly in a public place

Manchester City vs Manchester United and Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur have the joint highest number of matchday arrests (65) during the same period.

The spokesperson continued: “Chelsea fixtures appear four times within the top 10 ranking - more than any other club. Aston Villa vs Legia Warsaw made the top 10 - with 46 arrests occurring at just one game.”

Cambridgeshire Police say the majority of Posh and Cambridge Utd supporters behave responsibly at the matches, but add there is a small number of fans “who chose to behave in a wholly unacceptable way”, adding that both clubs have condemned such behaviour.