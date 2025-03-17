Peterborough man (74) one of four arrested over racial chanting, pyro technics possession and public order offences during Cambridgeshire Derby

Cambridgeshire Police made four arrests during the derby match between Peterborough United and Cambridge United on Saturday (March 15).

The force had extra patrols in Cambridge city centre throughout ahead of the match at the Abbey Stadium and made four arrests inside the stadium, where Posh ran out 1-0 victors.

The arrested included two teenage boys for the possession of pyrotechnics, one man for a public order offence and the fourth on suspicion of racially aggravated chanting.

Only one 49-year-old, from Yaxley, went on to be charged. He was due to appear at Cambridgeshire Magistrates’ Court on morning.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police confirmed: “A 15-year-old boy, as well as a second 14-year-old boy, from St Ives was arrested on suspicion of possession of a pyrotechnic. These were resolved by way of community resolution.

“A 49-year-old man from Yaxley, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of public order offences. He was charged and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

“A 74-year-old man from Bretton, Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion racial chanting, and was released without charge.”