WATCH: Cambridge United fan issued three year banning order after racist abuse towards Peterborough United player

A teenager who was caught on CCTV making “monkey gestures” towards a Peterborough United player has been banned from attending football matches for three years.

Ryan Asplen, 19, was arrested at the Cambridge United vs Posh game at the Weston Homes Stadium, in London Road on November 9 last year, after being removed from the match by stewards.

Asplen was in the front row when Posh attacker Ricky-Jade Jones was tackled and fell to the ground where he remained for several seconds, with Asplen gesturing for him to get up, before making monkey gestures.

Asplen, of Bush Close, Comberton, near Cambridge, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 17) where he pleaded guilty to committing a racially aggravated public order offence and was handed a three-year Football Banning Order (FBO) and fined £100.

Ricky-Jade Jones was the subject of the racist abuse. Photo: David Lowndes.

The order states he is banned from attending any football match within the UK, and when a match is held outside of the UK, he must report to a police station and surrender any travel documents, such as a passport.

Other conditions also apply in relation to personal circumstances such as police being informed of any change in address.

Any breach of the order may result in imprisonment, a fine or both.

Detective Sergeant Matt Lauch said: “Through joint working with partners, including both clubs and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), we were able to take swift action and put Asplen before the courts.

“I would like to thank the two members of the public who reported this via the Posh text service after seeing it while watching the match on television.

“I hope this sends out a strong message – football matches should be enjoyable and safe events for families to attend, as well as for the players, and behaviour such as this will not be tolerated. We will seek to prosecute where offences have been committed and implement FBOs were appropriate.”

CEO for Cambridge United, Alex Tunbridge, said: “Cambridge United condemns the actions of this so-called supporter in the strongest possible terms. He does not represent the club. We have been working with the police since the game and completely support the implementation of his three-year Football Banning Order.

“We are a family club which works hard to create an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome. We will not tolerate any actions from anyone who seeks to jeopardise this, so we will be considering additional club sanctions following the conclusion of this Football Banning Order.”

CEO for Peterborough United, Dawn Gore, said: “The football club does not tolerate this abhorrent behaviour and believes this verdict sends out a strong message. We are pleased that the individual concerned not only was identified but has received a lengthy stadium ban.”