WATCH: Lead police officer for Peterborough United on alcohol and cocaine-fuelled hooliganism in football

He says some football violence can simply start out as “a bit of banter”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lead officer responsible for policing Peterborough United has spoken about his experiences – and what he believes fuels most football violence.

PC Mike Price was interviewed on Cambridgeshre Constabulary’s ‘Cambs Cops’ podcast for an episode titled ‘Policing the Posh’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He discusses the work that goes into policing football, and the importance of prevention – with officers visiting schools and clubs to talk to young people.

Police and football fans in the city centre before the Cambridge United game in 2022

Asked what he thinks is the cause of most football hooliganism, he said: “A lot of it is drink-fuelled… but the biggest thing nationally through football now is the use of cocaine.”

He then explained how most clubs, including Posh, now use sniffer dogs to check fans as they enter the football ground.

A force spokesperson said: “With more than two decades of experience, PC Mike Price is an oracle when it comes to policing football. And despite being a QPR fan, he took on the full-time role as lead officer for Peterborough United four years ago and now says he has a passion for the club. While the atmosphere at games is generally good, there is a very small minority of fans on officers’ radar.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Price went on: “We tend to know which games are going to be higher risk, based on intel and our knowledge, so we will plan officer numbers and tactics based on that information.

PC Mike Price, right, and presenter Neil Franklin.

“In the 80s and 90s there was a huge issue with football hooliganism but thankfully that has reduced drastically over the past few decades. Most people are going to games to support their team and have a good time, and it is rare that we see trouble.

“What might start as a bit of banter between fans can progress as someone loses their temper and it escalates.”