Peterborough United v Cambridge United: Teen Cambridge fan smashed sink at Posh ground causing serious flood damage

A teenage Cambridge United fan who caused thousands of pounds of damage to Peterborough United’s stadium during the derby match last year has been given a three year banning order.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Huntingdon Youth Court on Wednesday (February 22), where he admitted causing criminal damage.

Video of youth smashing sink in toilet shown to court

The court was shown a video, taken in the away stand toilets by another fan, which showed the youth ripping a sink away from the wall, before jumping on it to smash it.

Further video was shown to the court, which showed a corridor flooded, and water dripping into offices and causing damage to ceilings, walls and floors in other parts of the stadium.

Prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean told the court the total damage caused to the stadium by the water added up to £3,755.53

Youth had previously been in trouble at football match

The court was told the youth had no previous convictions for any offences - but Ms Kibrya-Dean said the 17-year-old had been involved in trouble at a football game before.

She said: “He was dealt last year for an incident on February 5 when Cambridge United played Luton Town.

“Fans were making their way to the ground when there were pockets of disorder.

“The defendant grabbed a police officer’s hat, and assaulted him by pushing him.

“He was dealt with by a community resolution.”

‘It was a moment of madness’

Julian Hopley, defending, said: “There were clearly others involved - the video shows he was one of three to walk out of the toilets.

“He has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, and other than the community resolution, he is of good character.”

The youth was asked by chair magistrate Alan Jones if he had any comments to make, and he said: “There are no excuses for it. It was a moment of madness. I walked in and people were smashing up the place. I don’t know why I joined in. It was stupid. I definitely won’t be doing anything like that again.”

Mr Jones, sentencing, addressed the youth, and said: “You are right. There are no excuses for that behaviour. You are lucky the damage was not worse.”

The youth was given a six month referral order, and a three year football banning order.

He was ordered to pay £1,500 compensation - although the court was told the money will be paid by his mother, at a rate of £200 per month.

Application to name youth refused by court

The Peterborough Telegraph applied to the court for the restrictions which ban the identity of the youth being reported to be lifted, saying it was in the public interest for him to be named, because of the amount of damage caused, the size of the police operation as a result of trouble at the game, and the fact the return match at Cambridge has yet to be played.

However, Mr Jones refused the application, because of the youth’s previous good character, and the damage publication would do to his reputation.