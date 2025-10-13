Catholic church Bishop says 'child abuse victims in my prayers' after ex Peterborough priest jailed for 11 years

By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:56 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2025, 11:29 BST
The Bishop of East Anglia has said child abuse victims are ‘in his prayers’ after a former Peterborough priest was jailed for 11 years.

Dennis Finbow served as a priest in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough in the 1980s – but behind his trusted persona, in reality he abused a number of children.

He was de-frocked by the Pope after he was found guilty of three offences two years ago, and jailed for six and a half years.

Finbow was jailed at Cambridge Crown Courtplaceholder image
Finbow was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court

On Friday (October 10), he returned to Cambridge Crown Court, where he was jailed for 11 years after admitting 15 counts of indecent assault, relating to a number of girls and boys as young as eight.

The 77-year-old appeared to show no remorse as he listed to the hearing from a room at HMP Bure in Norfolk.

However, some of his victims – who bravely attended the hearing to see justice done – sobbed as details of Finbow’s offending were read out.

The court heard the courage of the survivor who had brought the 2023 case had given others the strength to come forward to report the historic abuse Finbow had carried out.

"All victims of child sexual abuse are in my prayers”

Following his latest sentence, the Bishop of East Anglia, Bishop Peter Collins, said: “I wish to reiterate our willingness to listen to and support anyone affected by abuse and all victims of child sexual abuse are in my prayers.

"We would encourage any victim of child sexual abuse perpetrated within the Catholic Church context to make contact either directly through our Safeguarding Office or with Safe Spaces, our Victim Support Service. Today’s sentencing confirms the validity of previous convictions and of the decision to remove Dennis Finbow from clerical office.”

Should anyone have any concerns or queries about this case or require support then the diocese said they would encourage them to contact Mr Liam Sainsbury, the Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinator on 07931 952626 or he can be contacted through the Diocese website at https://www.rcdea.org.uk/statement-regarding-former-priest-dennis-finbow/

“His actions represent a profound betrayal of trust”

Speaking outside court, DC Annette Renwick, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Dennis Finbow was a prominent figure in Peterborough and St Neots throughout the 1980s and 1990s, serving in trusted roles across churches, schools and hospitals.

"While presenting himself as a respected member of the community, he exploited these positions to commit serious sexual offences against children.

“His actions represent a profound betrayal of trust.

“For decades victims were silenced but today their voices have finally been heard.

“The impact of his abuse has been devastating and far reaching. I commend the survivors who bravely came forward and worked with Cambridgeshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service to secure justice. Their courage and determination has been instrumental.

“To those who have not yet spoken out about sexual abuse, I hope today’s outcome offers reassurance that your voice matters and I encourage anyone affected to come forward and report.”

