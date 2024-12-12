Pope removes clerical status from paedophile Peterborough priest

Dennis Finbow served in as a priest in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough in the 1980s and was convicted of three counts of indecent assault on a child last year

A former priest from Peterborough has had his clerical status removed by Pope Francis, 18 months after he was convicted of sexual abuse.

Dennis Finbow served in as a priest in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough in the 1980s and at the time he was a trusted member of the community.

But he hid a dark secret – one that was eventually revealed when he was convicted of three counts of indecent assault on a child last year.

Finbow was given a six and a half year prison sentence at Cambridge Crown Court in March 2023.

Now he has had his clerical status stripped from him by Pope Francis.

Bishop Peter Collins, the Bishop of East Anglia, said: “As I promised when Dennis Finbow was convicted and jailed last March, the Diocese has followed the process of canon law outlined in our policies and procedures and can announce that he has now been laicised, which means that his clerical status and rights as a Catholic priest have been removed by His Holiness Pope Francis.

“We wish to reiterate our willingness to listen and support anyone affected by abuse and all victims of child sexual abuse are in my prayers. We would encourage any victim of child sexual abuse perpetrated within the Catholic Church context to make contact either directly through our Safeguarding Office or with Safe Spaces, our Victim Support Service.”

Finbow had been retired and not in active ministry since 2001. Prior to his retirement he had served in parishes in Peterborough and St Neots.

Leigh Day human rights solicitor Andrew Lord, who is representing survivors of alleged abuse by Finbow, said: “We welcome the Diocese of East Anglia’s decision to remove Dennis Finbow’s clerical status following his conviction for the horrific abuse of a vulnerable child.

“While no action can fully erase the harm Finbow caused, we are encouraged that the Catholic Church is taking measures to hold him accountable. It is crucial that institutions support survivors of abuse and prioritise safeguarding children.”

Finbow’s victim told the court she had lost faith in the church as a result of his actions. She said: ““I was a happy child, with a close family, and I trusted men, with lots of positive male role models – that all changed when Father Dennis came into my life.

"He was a larger than life, cigar smoking priest who said he was supporting children’s charities – but he lived a secret life as a paedophile.

“I have frequent flashbacks and triggers. I do not sleep well. I have lost faith in the Catholic Church as I question how a man of God could do these things.”

Judge Grey, sentencing, said Finbow’s actions would cause life long trauma to his victim. He added: “For any adult to do this would be disgusting, but for you, in a position of trust in your role in the community, it is particularly heinous.”

Survivors who suffered abuse or believe they have information about the allegations relating to Finbow can confidentially contact Andrew Lord at [email protected]

Should anyone have any concerns or queries about the Dennis Finbow case then we would encourage them to contact Mick Thurley, Diocesan Safeguarding Coordinator on 07429 215344