Disgraced former Peterborough priest admits string of indecent assaults on children

A disgraced former Peterborough priest has admitted a string of indecent assaults on children.

Dennis Finbow served as a priest in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough in the 1980s – but behind his trusted persona, in reality he abused a number of children.

He was jailed for more than six years in 2023 after he was found guilty of a number of offences.

Now, two years after he was handed that sentence, he has admitted a number of other offences.

Finbow will be sentenced later this year

Finbow, who is still serving his prison sentence, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Monday 14 July, where he admitted 15 counts of indecent assault against five victims – boys and girls who were all aged under 16.

The 77-year-old will be sentenced on September 15.

“We commend the bravery of the survivors who have come forward"

Leigh Day human rights partner Andrew Lord, who is representing a survivor of abuse by Finbow, said: “These further convictions confirm the widespread and sustained abuse carried out by Dennis Finbow over many years.

“We commend the bravery of the survivors who have come forward and are glad that Finbow’s guilty plea means that they shall not be subjected to giving evidence in a trial.

"We continue to support our client in her claim against the Church, as while no legal process can undo the harm caused, public accountability is an important step in the path to justice.”

Finbow had been retired and not in active ministry since 2001. Prior to his retirement he had served in parishes in Peterborough and St Neots.

In 2023, Finbow was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault on a child.

“He was a larger than life, cigar smoking priest who said he was supporting children’s charities – but he lived a secret life as a paedophile.”

When he was sentenced, one of his victims said: “I was a happy child, with a close family, and I trusted men, with lots of positive male role models – that all changed when Father Dennis came into my life.”

She added: “He was a larger than life, cigar smoking priest who said he was supporting children’s charities – but he lived a secret life as a paedophile.”

The victim said she was still receiving counselling for the harm caused by Finbow’s offending.

She said: “I have frequent flashbacks and triggers. I do not sleep well. I have lost faith in the Catholic Church as I question how a man of God could do these things.”

Judge Philip Grey, sentencing, told him: “For any adult to do this would be disgusting, but for you, in a position of trust in your role in the community, it is particularly heinous.”

Finbow was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life, and has been barred from working with children or vulnerable groups.

Survivors who suffered abuse or believe they have information about the allegations relating to Finbow can confidentially contact Andrew Lord at [email protected].