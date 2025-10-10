"I am living a life sentence for your crimes" Victims of paedophile Peterborough priest speak out as he is given 11-year sentence

Brave victims of a paedophile priest who caused misery for his victims have spoken out – as he received a second jail sentence for his ‘disgusting’ crimes.

Dennis Finbow was a respected member of the Peterborough community during his time serving at the Lady of Lourdes church in the city in the 1980s and 1990s.

But behind the extrovert personality of a ‘jovial, spritely and jolly man’ who did ‘good for hundreds’ was a darker side – one that caused a lifetime of misery for his victims.

On Friday (October 10), Finbow’s downfall was complete as he sat slumped in a prison chair, listening to the words of the people who he had abused, speaking of the mental torture they had lived with for decades.

Finbow had received a six-and-a-half year prison sentence in 2023 for the abuse of one girl in the 1980s – and that conviction had led more people to come forward, to speak of the assaults he had carried out on them.

Now he has been given a new, 11-year sentence – with the court hearing he may die a prisoner.

Cambridge Crown Court heard from five of those men and women – who were just young boys and aged as young as eight when the abuse happened.

Their words were read by prosecutor Nicholas Bleaney – although many of the victims were sat in the jury box in court. Some sobbed as they heard their stories told – with Finbow seeming to show no emotion from the video room at HMP Bure in Norfolk.

Judge Philip Grey, sentencing, said it was a ‘classic case of grooming’.

"You could have done so much good. Instead what you did was so much harm. That is your legacy.”

One victim told the court: “I am living a life sentence for your crimes.

More than one of Finbow’s victims spoke of self-harm, and having suicidal thoughts since the offending took place.

One of the victims said: “I felt my faith was all lies. It was stolen and snatched away from me.

"He left me feeling broken inside.”

One of his victims praised the courage of the woman who came forward to bring the conviction in 2023 – which led to more victims coming forward.

The offending itself took place over more than a decade.

‘No comment to make to his victims’

Defending, Mr Clare said Finbow had not ‘joined the church to commit crimes’ and he had ‘done good work for hundreds of people.”

He added: “At 77 he has very little to look forward to. He is finding it difficult to walk. He was a jovial, spritely and jolly man. Now he is lonely, disappointed and he is broken.”

He added: “He has no comment to make to his victims, as he says they maybe misinterpreted.”

"You are a manipulative and predatory paedophile.”

Sentencing, Judge Philip Grey commended the courage of the victims who had attended. He said; “The five victim statements are some of the most potent and measured I have ever read.”

He described Finbow’s behaviour as ‘sordid,’ saying: "You knew all the time it was plainly wrong. You knew it was disgusting. You knew they (the victims) would not tell anyone. And you were right for a long time.

“It is difficult to imagine a greater perversion of the role that you held and the ministry you were meant to be engaging in.”

Judge Grey said the maximum sentence he could pass in the cases was dictated by what the law said at the time of the offences.

Finbow had pleaded guilty to 15 counts of indecent assault, and Judge Grey jailed him for a total of 11 years – saying he would be eligible for release on licence at the two thirds point of that sentence.

The 11-year sentence began on October 10 – served concurrently to the six-and-a-half year sentence he is already serving.

"I don’t think for one moment that these sentences put anything right."

In one final address to the victims, Judge Grey said: "I don’t think for one moment that these sentences put anything right.

“I pay tribute to your courage for coming forward, and hope that over time you are able to move on thanks to some measure of justice.”

“For decades victims were silenced but today their voices have finally been heard."

Speaking outside court, DC Annette Renwick, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Dennis Finbow was a prominent figure in Peterborough and St Neots throughout the 1980s and 1990s, serving in trusted roles across churches, schools and hospitals.

"While presenting himself as a respected member of the community, he exploited these positions to commit serious sexual offences against children.

“His actions represent a profound betrayal of trust.

“For decades victims were silenced but today their voices have finally been heard.

“The impact of his abuse has been devastating and far reaching. I commend the survivors who bravely came forward and worked with Cambridgeshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service to secure justice. Their courage and determination has been instrumental.

To those who have not yet spoken out about sexual abuse, I hope today’s outcome offers reassurance that your voice matters and I encourage anyone affected to come forward and report.”

“Today’s sentence will not erase the harm caused"

Bolt Burdon Kemp lawyer Hayley Chapman-Todd, who is representing a survivor, said: “Although today’s sentence will not erase the harm caused, it brings a measure of justice for Finbow’s survivors who have waited a long time to see Finbow held accountable.”

Ms Chapman-Todd said there were still questions to answer and investigations would continue.

Survivors who suffered abuse or believe they have information about the allegations relating to Finbow can confidentially contact Hayley Chapman-Todd at [email protected]