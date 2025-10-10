Disgraced former Peterborough priest given another jail term for child abuse

A ‘larger than life, cigar smoking’ former Peterborough priest has been given yet another jail sentence for child abuse.

Dennis Finbow served as a priest in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough in the 1980s – but behind his trusted persona, in reality he sexually abused a number of children.

However, his secret was exposed two years ago, when victims bravely came forward to expose his ‘heinous’ behaviour.

He was jailed for more than six years in 2023 after he was found guilty of a number of offences.

Now, two years after he was given that sentence, he has been handed yet another jail term, after he admitted another string of other historic offences.

Finbow (77), who is still serving his original prison sentence, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (October 10) where he was sentenced for 15 counts of indecent assault against five victims – boys and girls who were all aged under 16.

He was given a new jail term of 11 years

Bravery of victims highlighted

Speaking before the sentencing hearing, Leigh Day human rights partner Andrew Lord, who is representing a survivor of abuse by Finbow, said: “These further convictions confirm the widespread and sustained abuse carried out by Dennis Finbow over many years.

“We commend the bravery of the survivors who have come forward and are glad that Finbow’s guilty plea means that they shall not be subjected to giving evidence in a trial.

"We continue to support our client in her claim against the Church, as while no legal process can undo the harm caused, public accountability is an important step in the path to justice.”

Last year, The Pope removed Finbow’s clerical status from him as a result of his conviction.

Ex priest retired in 2001

Finbow had been retired and not in active ministry since 2001. Prior to his retirement he had served in parishes in Peterborough and St Neots.

In 2023, Finbow was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault on a child.

"He lived a secret life as a paedophile.”

When he was sentenced, one of his victims said: “I was a happy child, with a close family, and I trusted men, with lots of positive male role models – that all changed when Father Dennis came into my life.”

She added: “He was a larger than life, cigar smoking priest who said he was supporting children’s charities – but he lived a secret life as a paedophile.”

The victim said she was still receiving counselling for the harm caused by Finbow’s offending.

She said: “I have frequent flashbacks and triggers. I do not sleep well. I have lost faith in the Catholic Church as I question how a man of God could do these things.”

Judge Philip Grey, sentencing, told him: “For any adult to do this would be disgusting, but for you, in a position of trust in your role in the community, it is particularly heinous.”

Finbow was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life, and has been barred from working with children or vulnerable groups.