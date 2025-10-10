Disgraced former Peterborough priest given another jail term for child abuse

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Oct 2025, 16:24 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 16:32 BST
A ‘larger than life, cigar smoking’ former Peterborough priest has been given yet another jail sentence for child abuse.

Dennis Finbow served as a priest in Dogsthorpe in Peterborough in the 1980s – but behind his trusted persona, in reality he sexually abused a number of children.

Most Popular

However, his secret was exposed two years ago, when victims bravely came forward to expose his ‘heinous’ behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was jailed for more than six years in 2023 after he was found guilty of a number of offences.

Court newsplaceholder image
Court news

Now, two years after he was given that sentence, he has been handed yet another jail term, after he admitted another string of other historic offences.

Finbow (77), who is still serving his original prison sentence, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (October 10) where he was sentenced for 15 counts of indecent assault against five victims – boys and girls who were all aged under 16.

MORE: Disgraced former Peterborough priest admits string of indecent assaults on children

He was given a new jail term of 11 years

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bravery of victims highlighted

Speaking before the sentencing hearing, Leigh Day human rights partner Andrew Lord, who is representing a survivor of abuse by Finbow, said: “These further convictions confirm the widespread and sustained abuse carried out by Dennis Finbow over many years.

“We commend the bravery of the survivors who have come forward and are glad that Finbow’s guilty plea means that they shall not be subjected to giving evidence in a trial.

"We continue to support our client in her claim against the Church, as while no legal process can undo the harm caused, public accountability is an important step in the path to justice.”

Last year, The Pope removed Finbow’s clerical status from him as a result of his conviction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Pope removes clerical status from paedophile Peterborough priest

Ex priest retired in 2001

Finbow had been retired and not in active ministry since 2001. Prior to his retirement he had served in parishes in Peterborough and St Neots.

In 2023, Finbow was found guilty of three counts of indecent assault on a child.

"He lived a secret life as a paedophile.”

When he was sentenced, one of his victims said: “I was a happy child, with a close family, and I trusted men, with lots of positive male role models – that all changed when Father Dennis came into my life.”

She added: “He was a larger than life, cigar smoking priest who said he was supporting children’s charities – but he lived a secret life as a paedophile.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim said she was still receiving counselling for the harm caused by Finbow’s offending.

MORE: Former 'larger than life, cigar smoking' Peterborough priest jailed for abuse of child

She said: “I have frequent flashbacks and triggers. I do not sleep well. I have lost faith in the Catholic Church as I question how a man of God could do these things.”

Judge Philip Grey, sentencing, told him: “For any adult to do this would be disgusting, but for you, in a position of trust in your role in the community, it is particularly heinous.”

Finbow was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for the rest of his life, and has been barred from working with children or vulnerable groups.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice