Dance, comedy, a stunning light show, a children’s favourite on stage and more to keep everyone entertained

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhythm of the Dance

Most Popular

The Cresset, November10 at 2:30pm and 7:30pm

Rhythm of the Dance celebrates 25 years of bringing worldwide audiences to their feet and returns with a brand new Christmas production in 2024. Join this festive journey and let the magic of Christmas begin with all your favourite festive songs performed live by world-class musicians, star vocalists and world-champion dancers.

Rhythm of the Dance

Peterborough Jazz Club: Simon Spillett Quartet

Key Theatre, November 10

Over 25 years, multi-award-winning instrumentalist Simon has cultivated a unique persona within British jazz, delighting audiences who like their music hard swinging, heartfelt and entertaining.

‘Starlight’ at Peterborough Cathedral, November 12-16

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The award winning artistic collaboration known as ‘Luxmuralis’ are back with a spectacular Christmas illumination display, which will transform Peterborough Cathedral inside and out using stunning sound and light artwork. Win a family ticket.

Dear Zoo Live!

New Theatre, November 9 and 10

The timeless children’s classic book returns to the stage. See the characters write to the Zoo. Who will be delivered? A cheeky monkey, a jumpy frog and of course a perfect puppy.

Help your children learn as the book leaps onto the stage and share a magical experience as the story unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

John Bishop: Back At It at New Theatre, November 8

Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best – with a new UK stand-up tour for 2024 – after two years spent TV presenting, stage acting, podcast hosting, dog walking and decorating the spare room. Check out the 12 comedy shows coming to New Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Playgoers – Cat’s Cradle, Key Theatre, until Saturday

Set in the present day in an old coaching inn in a very typically English village, the play deals with the events surrounding an almost forgotten kidnapping and possible murder which happened twelve years ago and was never solved.

ROBOT DREAMS - Peterborough Arts Cinema, John Clare Theatre tonight Oscar-nominated Robot Dreams is the dialogue-free, first animated film from Pablo Berger (Blancanieves). Set in 1980s Manhattan, the film explores the heartwarming friendship between a young girl named Clara and her AI-powered robot companion, named Bot.

NOSFERATU – Key Theatre, November 12 Gateway Film Festival presents F.W. Murnau’s classic silent film Nosferatu, made in 1922, with a live score by Minima, a Bristol-based four-piece group. All the Gateway screenings starting November 8.

Fleetwood Bac at The Cresset, November 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sound, the look, the mystical atmosphere and on-stage chemistry are all portrayed with the passion and energy that got the seal of approval from ‘Big Daddy’ Mick, and built up an excellent reputation amongst Mac fans.

Livewire The AC/DC Show at The Cresset, November 8

A critically acclaimed high voltage two-hour rock ’n’ roll set with cannons, a full bank of Marshall amps and a journey that takes fans from one of the best-selling albums of all time ‘Back in Black’ through to the 2020 release ‘PWR UP’. Age 16+. Standing event.

Midnight Rogues Burlesque presents: Blaze and Glimmer

Key Theatre, November 8

An unforgettable evening of tantalising entertainment and mesmerising performances, where glamour meets allure, and every moment is designed to ignite your senses. Age 18+

Peterborough Local History Society, St Andrew’s United Reformed Church, November 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Society member Dr Sadie McMullon will be speaking about Lily Violet Bryant, who was Peterborough's first female councillor, and first female mayor. Visitors welcome, £3.

Chat Show: Florian Tirnovan X Gavin Lilley

New Theatre, November 13

Comedians Florian Tirnovan and Gavin Lilley plus their special guests will be sharing stories and anecdotes that will leave you laughing through this audience interactive show.