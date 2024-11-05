Win family tickets for Starlight by Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral

By Brad Barnes
Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:56 BST
Updated 5th Nov 2024, 15:20 BST
A magical winter experience for all the family comes to Peterborough Cathedral next week – and we have two family tickets to give away.

Starlight by Luxmuralis, which runs from November 12-16, is an awe-inspiring event promising to bring people of all ages together in the heart of the city.

    The 'Starlight' display will transform both the interior and exterior of the magnificent building with breathtaking projections and an immersive soundscape, celebrating the beauty and wonder of the coming season.

    The show – with multiple showings each evening – is the latest light and sound installation from Luxmuralis – the name given to the artistic collaboration of sculptor Peter Walker and composer David Harper.

    Win a family ticket to enjoy Starlight by Luxmuralisplaceholder image
    Win a family ticket to enjoy Starlight by Luxmuralis

    Paul Stainton, Head of Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, said: "This is the unofficial start to Christmas for so many people in the city, and the new 'Starlight' show will light up the interior and exterior of our amazing Cathedral like never before."

    To be in with a chance of wining one of the family tickets, answer this question: which two people collaborate to form Luxmuralis?

    Email your answer to [email protected] by 2pm on November 8.

    Winners will be notified the same day.

    For information or to buy tickets see www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

