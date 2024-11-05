Win family tickets for Starlight by Luxmuralis at Peterborough Cathedral
Starlight by Luxmuralis, which runs from November 12-16, is an awe-inspiring event promising to bring people of all ages together in the heart of the city.
The 'Starlight' display will transform both the interior and exterior of the magnificent building with breathtaking projections and an immersive soundscape, celebrating the beauty and wonder of the coming season.
The show – with multiple showings each evening – is the latest light and sound installation from Luxmuralis – the name given to the artistic collaboration of sculptor Peter Walker and composer David Harper.
Paul Stainton, Head of Communications at Peterborough Cathedral, said: "This is the unofficial start to Christmas for so many people in the city, and the new 'Starlight' show will light up the interior and exterior of our amazing Cathedral like never before."
To be in with a chance of wining one of the family tickets, answer this question: which two people collaborate to form Luxmuralis?
Email your answer to [email protected] by 2pm on November 8.
Winners will be notified the same day.
For information or to buy tickets see www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk