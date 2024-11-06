John Bishop, Jimmy Carr and Lucy Beaumont: 12 great stand-up comedy acts coming to Peterborough's New Theatre

The next 12 months will see a host of household names from the world of stand-up comedy take to the stage to bring laughter to the Broadway venue, many of them returning after previous successful visits down the years.

Kicking things off is Scouse funnyman John Bishop, and before Christmas you can also enjoy TV’s Lucy Beaumont, a four-strong line-up of Allstars and the hilarious Simon Brodkin,

February will see Jimmy Carr, Jon Culshaw and Al Murray bringing their own inimitable styles , and as 2025 progresses look out for Jimeoin, Paul Chowdhry, Stewart Lee, Julian Clary and Babatunde Aleshe.

Tickets for all the shows are on sale at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com

2 . New Theatre comedy JOHN BISHOP: Back At It November 8 Comedy superstar John Bishop is getting Back At It – doing what he does best – with a new UK stand-up tour for 2024. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . New Theatre comedy LUCY BEAUMONT: The Trouble & Strife! November 24 BAFTA nominee Lucy is going to let loose and let slip on her roller coaster world, with off-beat stories, unusual anecdotes, and bizarre journeys through modern day womanhood,. Photo: NW Photo Sales