Gateway Film Festival offers six days of cinema for Peterborough audiences

By Brad Barnes
Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:28 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 10:28 BST
The Gateway Film Festival comes to Peterborough next week, bringing a diverse and exciting line-up of films, performances, and special events to the heart of the city

The sixth edition of the Festival opens on Friday and film lovers can look forward to six days of film events, offering something for everyone—from new action heroines to groundbreaking documentaries, local showcases, and artistic collaborations.

Festival Director, Emily Steele-Dias said: "We’re thrilled to bring such a range of films and events to Peterborough for our sixth edition. Gateway Film Festival loves to bring amazing cinema to the city and we can’t wait to welcome audiences to this year’s festival."

Festival Highlights:

Gateway Film Festival features a special screening of Nosferatuplaceholder image
• Opening Night: Friday, 8th November, 7pm @ Angle Gaming Lounge

The festival kicks off with a thrilling screening of the cult horror classic Scream (1996), featuring a special live drag performance by the sensational Knuckle Sandwich. This unique event is presented in partnership with Queers on Cue, ensuring a night of horror and fabulous entertainment.

• Saturday, 9th November, 2:30pm @ John Clare Theatre

The festival continues with a relaxed screening of The Holdovers (2023), a heartwarming film presented in collaboration with Stims This screening aims to create an inclusive and sensory-friendly environment, offering a relaxed atmosphere for all audiences to enjoy.

Gateway Film Festival runs from November 8-13placeholder image
• Sunday, 10th November, 2:30pm @ Gladstone Park Community Centre

As part of the BFI Art of Action Season, Polite Society (2023) is an action- packed comedy-drama that combines martial arts with themes of sisterhood.

Follow this up with a women’s self-defence class post-screening creating a fun and dynamic experience for festival-goers.

• Monday, 11th November, 7pm @ Gladstone Connect

The festival proudly presents a double bill of Palestinian short films about children. Films of Resistance “Through the Eyes of Innocence” is a programme that speaks directly to the joy, the positivity and the hope that sparks out of the children who feature in the extraordinary work of Mai Masri and Ibrahim Handal.

• Tuesday, 12th November, 7pm @ Key Theatre

Prepare for a night of gothic horror with the screening of the silent classic Nosferatu (1922), accompanied by a live musical performance from Minima and a haunting opening poetry set by Peterborough’s Pete Cox. This event is presented in collaboration with Peterborough Arts Cinema, promising an unforgettable fusion of film, music, and poetry.

• Wednesday, 13th November – Local Short Film Showcase, 7pm @ John Clare Theatre

The festival will conclude with a showcase of short films from talented local filmmakers. This celebration of Peterborough's creative community is a chance to discover emerging voices and support homegrown talent.

The Gateway Film Festival is committed to fostering inclusivity, artistic collaboration, and community engagement.

Tickets at www.gatewayfilmfestival.co.uk

