Rugby world cup champion Martin Johnson praises St Neots under 12s

Former England rugby captain Martin Johnson with the cup-winning St Neots rugby under 12s team and coaches Ian Wallis, Nick Goode and Andrew Kinglake.

The former Lions and England rugby captain Martin Johnson handed a trophy and players medals to an under 12s touring team from St Neots following a national festival.

The St Neots Rugby Club squad competed against teams from across England in a tournament organised by Leicester Tigers rugby club in Bognor Regis, Sussex, between April 4 and 7.

Speaking at a medals ceremony, after the St Neots team had played seven matches, he told the team that some of the best players he knew were not the fastest, the tallest or most popular, but they were the most dedicated to being the best they could be. Praising the players he said the boys would make friendships in rugby that would last their whole lives.

The talented St Neots touring team won two and drew one of their matches, coming close in those they lost. They were runners-up in their pool, earning them a trophy and medals at a star-studded ceremony following the tournament.

Coach Ian Wallis praised all 13 players who made up the team and represented the town.

He said: “We watched the boys play with a real sense of pride, demonstrating great skill, determination and teamwork. Above all they displayed rugby’s values of respect, enjoyment, and discipline.

He added: “This was our third tour in the UK, and we are already looking at plans for our first European tour when the boys become under 13s.”

Th tour was made possible thanks to sponsorship from RS Partnership, MML Group and Autogate Ltd

The Tigers Challenge is an annual event bringing teams together from the four nations.

If you would be interested in playing rugby at St Neots rugby club, visit the website www.stneotsrugbyclub.com and join an induction training session.