Great heights reached on a day of high-class athletics action at the Embankment

Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletic Club pair Pearl Ford and Sienna Slater in action in the under 13 girls hurdles at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

No-one present could miss the cheering from the high jump area as Peterborough Nene Valley’s Dylan Phillips and Hari Brogan of Brighton and Hove AC went head to head in a battle of the star under 20s.

Both athletes matched each other jump for jump, but it was Brogan who came out on top in the end with a height of 1.94m. This was not before Phillips had jumped his way into the top 10 of the national rankings when he cleared 1.90m for second place.

Luke Phillips finished third with a 1.70m jump, while talented under 17 hurdler Max Roe cleared 1.68m in what was only his second high jump competition.

Francesca Fenwick winning the Under 15 girls high jump at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

Francesca Fenwick won the ladies competition with a jump of 1.58m.

Lawson Capes increased his shot put best to 12.99m and now leads the national rankings by an enormous 2.5m. Capes even went over the 13m mark with a couple of no throws.

Several quality shot putters were in action, and the longest throw of the day came from former English Schools Champion Chris Dyrmishi of Northampton AC who threw 16.13m. Under 17 ace Donovan Capes from the host club threw 14.46m.

Peterborough Nene Valley stalwart Simon Achurch comfortably won the javelin with a distance of 44.88m. Alison Fletcher was the host club’s leading girl with 29.99m.

Sean Reidy winning his hurdles race at the Embankment. Photo: David Lowndes.

Several young hurdlers got their season on track with Roe winning the 100m hurdles in a time of 15.0. Katie Marsh clocked 12.1 when winning the under 17 80m hurdles. Under 15s Pearl Ford, Sienna Slater and Jack Wheatley all also performed well.

Veteran Sean Reidy showed the youngsters how it’s done when winning the 300m in a time of 38.35 and under 15 Mark Fall impressed with a time of 41.9.

Alexa Boole was the fastest Peterborough Nene Valley girl in 45.8 while under 15s Meghan Cornwell-McGarry and Becki Gray were timed at 46.4 and 46.8 respectively.

Evie Odlin won the 400m ladies race in 60.0, while long distance racer James McCrae decided to test his short distance speed and won the men’s race with a 52.4 clocking.

Under 20 Luke Phillips ran McCrae close, finishing in 52.9

There were encouraging runs from several Peterborough Nene Valley youngsters in the 1500m with under 17 Edward Linsdell clocking 4:31.5 and under 15 Ted Ash finishing in 4:47.6

Werrington Jogger sisters Erin and Olivia Walker clocked 5:14.7 and 5:19.2 respectively while Chloe Findlay was the fastest lady for the host club with a time of 5.06.9.

** Kai Chilvers lowered his 3000m personal best to 9:11.54 at the Harrow Spring Open. It was a lonely run for the teenager who won by 23 seconds.

Meanwhile Peterbough Nene Valley AC athlete Alastair Phelan ran a 53.34 400m at Birmingham University and clubmate Tomi Ogunyoye recorded a 1.87m high jump at the same meeting.