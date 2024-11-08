Anthony Limbrick

​A Peterborough United Academy coach has left the club to become head coach at National League side Hartlepool United.

​Anthony Limbrick joined Posh in January as ‘Head of Academy Professional Development Phase Coach (U21s/U18s).’

Before joining Posh he had earned a strong reputation as a manager at non-league level at Woking where he gave regular opportunities to young players.

Woking sold winger Joe Ward to Posh in 2017 when Limbrick was their manager. He also worked at Grimsby Town and crack Welsh side The New Saints.

Limbrick said: “I’m very happy to be here. It’s an attractive job for me. It’s a big club for the level they are currently playing. It’s a Football League club in waiting and that’s where we hope to get to.

"Peterborough are a fantastic club who trust young players to progress and get into the first-team so I thank them for my opportunity.”

Hartlepool are currently 15th in the National League.

Posh Academy director Dan Robinson said: “I would like to express our huge thanks to Anthony for all his hard work, on and off the pitch, supporting the development of our young players.

"Academy youngsters progressing to the first team is one of our main goals and Anthony has been instrumental in this. This is another example of us developing all of our people and helping them reach their goals.”