The time is almost upon us for Posh’s first Wembley appearance in ten years as they take on Wycombe in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy on Sunday (April 7).

Now ahead of the game, here is all you need to know about the match itself:

Posh will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Keith Mindham Photogtraphy

When is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 4:30pm after the national anthem has been performed by Harry Linacre.

How many will be there?

Posh have sold 22,636 tickets while Wycombe have sold 15,395. This means that the expected attendance will be around 38,031.

Where can I watch?

If you are not at Wembley, the match is being shown live on Sky Sports Football from 4pm.

The presenting team will consist of Posh heroes Aaron McLean and Sammie Szmodics along with former Wycombe manger Gareth Ainsworth and Jon Oakes as host.

talkSPORT will also offer commentary, with Posh fan Adrian Durham acting as the lead live football presenter and Wycombe supporter Joe Shennan as the football commentator.

The Peterborough Telegraph will also be running its live blog service as it has done throughout every match this season! Follow @PTAlanSwann and @PTBenJones on X for coverage.

Is there VAR?

Thankfully, no. Goal-line technology will be in use.

Will there be extra time?

There will be extra time if the game ends level, followed by a penalty shootout.

Who will be the referee?

Scott Oldham will referee the final, alongside assistant referees Richard Woodward and Justin Amey and fourth official Tom Kirk.

Posh are on a remarkable run of wins with Oldham in charge, the last five games have been 5-0 vs Cambridge, 3-0 vs Cheltenham, 2-0 away at Barnsley last day of least season, 5-2 vs table-topping Plymouth and 1-0 vs Cambridge.

What will the kits be?

Posh have been allocated at the designated home team and will wear their blue kit at Wembley, with goalkeeper Jed Steer in pink.