WATCH: Peterborough United at Wembley: Prayers for Posh at Peterborough Cathedral on cup final day
Peterborough United might be favourites for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final on Sunday – but clergy at the city cathedral will be helping them on their way, saying prayers for the team hours before kick off.
The final kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 7, and in the morning at Peterborough Cathedral, special mention will be given to the team ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season so far.
The Cathedral will also be lit up in blue lights all weekend in support of the team.
Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, said: “We will certainly have prayers in our morning service, I think it is really important that we do.
"I’m not sure if we will have anything in our sermon because our Canon Missioner is a Leeds United supporter, but the Cathedral will pray for Peterborough, that it is a good day, and for the best possible result on the occasion.”
Very Revd Dalliston said success for Posh reflected well for the city as a whole, making people proud of Peterborough, giving residents self esteem and confidence.
He said: “Sometimes people knock this city, but we are very, very proud of it, the football club, the fantastic Cathedral, these things are what binds us together as a community, as a city. They are the things that give us self esteem and confidence, so they are really important for our well being and the sense of who we are, and our pride in our civic identity.”