WATCH: Peterborough United at Wembley: Prayers for Posh at Peterborough Cathedral on cup final day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United might be favourites for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final on Sunday – but clergy at the city cathedral will be helping them on their way, saying prayers for the team hours before kick off.

The final kicks off at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 7, and in the morning at Peterborough Cathedral, special mention will be given to the team ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cathedral will also be lit up in blue lights all weekend in support of the team.

Dean of Peterborough Cathedral Very Revd Christopher Dalliston supporting the Posh ahead of the cup final

Dean of Peterborough, the Very Revd Christopher Dalliston, said: “We will certainly have prayers in our morning service, I think it is really important that we do.

"I’m not sure if we will have anything in our sermon because our Canon Missioner is a Leeds United supporter, but the Cathedral will pray for Peterborough, that it is a good day, and for the best possible result on the occasion.”

Very Revd Dalliston said success for Posh reflected well for the city as a whole, making people proud of Peterborough, giving residents self esteem and confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad